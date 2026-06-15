AEW Dynamite rating: How did the Summer Blockbuster fare against Game Four of the NBA Finals?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 542,000 viewers for TBS, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. The viewership was down from last week’s average of 638,000. Dynamite finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the previous week’s 0.11 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Dynamite went head-to-head with Game Four of the NBA Finals, which averaged 20.9 million viewers for ABC. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 548,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, on June 11, 2025, Dynamite on TBS delivered 597,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Summer Blockbuster.