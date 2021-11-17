What's happening...

11/17 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Sammy Guevara vs. Jay Lethal for the TNT Championship, Hangman Page’s celebration, Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida in a TBS Title tournament match, Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno, Tomohiro Ishii and Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher and The Blade, The Acclaimed vs. Lio Rush and Dante Martin

November 17, 2021

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Sammy Guevara vs. Jay Lethal for the TNT Championship, Hangman Page’s celebration, Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida in a TBS Title tournament match, Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno, Tomohiro Ishii and Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher and The Blade, The Acclaimed vs. Lio Rush and Dante Martin, and more (31:26)…

Click here for the November 17 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.