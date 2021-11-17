11/17 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Sammy Guevara vs. Jay Lethal for the TNT Championship, Hangman Page’s celebration, Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida in a TBS Title tournament match, Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno, Tomohiro Ishii and Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher and The Blade, The Acclaimed vs. Lio Rush and Dante Martin

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Sammy Guevara vs. Jay Lethal for the TNT Championship, Hangman Page’s celebration, Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida in a TBS Title tournament match, Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno, Tomohiro Ishii and Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher and The Blade, The Acclaimed vs. Lio Rush and Dante Martin, and more (31:26)…

Click here for the November 17 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.