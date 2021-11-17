Roman Reigns asked if The Rock will appear at Survivor Series, WWE stars make dueling late night talkshow appearances

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE wrestlers Becky Lynch, Big E, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and The Miz took part in the comedic “Just One Question” segment on CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday (video available below). Reigns’ title belt was on the desk and Fallon raved about it. Fallon remarked that Reigns has two sets of twin children along with a teenage daughter.

“She’s a handful right now,” Reigns cracked regarding his oldest child. Reigns told a story about how he embarrassed his daughter by cranking Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” when he dropped her off for school.

Fallon brought up Survivor Series and mentioned it’s been 25 years since Dwayne Johnson debuted as The Rock. Fallon wondered if Rock would make an appearance at Survivor Series. Reigns smiled and said he has not heard these rumors. Fallon asked if he would ever fight Rock. “I would, yes, I don’t know if he wants it,” Reigns said.

Fallon brought up WrestleMania. Reigns hyped the event and said they need Fallon to be there. Fallon agreed to attend and shook Roman’s hand. Reigns hyped his Survivor Series match with Big E by praising him while adding that he would smash him.

Powell’s POV: Reigns seemed right at home and came off well. It’s certainly interesting that Fallon brought up The Rock. Both segments served as good hype for Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, and both hosts plugged WrestleMania tickets being on sale.