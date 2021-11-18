Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Taiyo Kea, Buggy Nova, Koichiro Kimura

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Minoru Suzuki vs. Josh Alexander. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes A-Kid vs. Sam Gradwell. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote D grade from 28 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 24 percent, and F was a close third with 23 percent. I gave the show a D grade and felt that it was a lousy go-home show.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade with 52 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Taiyo Kea (Maunakea Mossman) is 46.

-Buggy Nova (Natalie Osman) is 32. She worked as Skyler Moon in WWE developmental.

-The late Koichiro Kimura was born on November 18, 1969. Kimura, who also worked as Super Uchuu Power, died of pneumonia at age 44 on October 28, 2014.