WWE Raw in Dallas, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Barry Darsow, Dixie Carter, Manu, Terri Runnels, Joaquin Wilde, Mike Adamle, Bobby Fulton, Abyss, Emi Sakura, Naruki Doi, Heavy Metal, Bruno Sammartino, Gorilla Monsoon, Brian Pillman, Jay Strongbow

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw will be live tonight from Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center. Raw features the return of CM Punk.

Birthdays and Notables

-Barry Darsow is 66 today. He worked as Demolition Smash, Repo Man, Krusher Khruschev, and Blacktop Bully, among other gimmicks.

-Former TNA President Dixie Carter-Salinas is 61 today.

-Manu (Afa Anoaʻi Jr.) is 41 today.

-The late Bruno Sammartino was born on October 6, 1935. He died on April 18, 2018, at age 82.

-The late Gorilla Monsoon (Robert James Marella) died on October 6, 1999, at age 62 due to complications from diabetes.

-Terri Runnels turned 59 on Sunday.

-Joaquin Wilde (Michael Paris) turned 39 on Sunday.

-Brian Pillman died on October 5, 1997. He suffered a heart attack and died at age 35 after working a WWE event.

-Former WWE broadcaster Mike Adamle turned 76 on Saturday.

-Bobby Fulton (James Hines) 65 on Saturday.

-Heavy Metal (Erick Ruiz) turned 55 on Saturday.

-Chris “Abyss” Parks turned 52 on Saturday.

-Emi Sakura (Emi Motokawa) turned 49 on Saturday.

-Naruki Doi turned 45 on Saturday.

-The late Jay Strongbow (Luke Joseph Scarpa) was born on October 4, 1928. He died at age 83 on April 3, 2012.