GCW “The Last Frontier” results (10/4): Vetter’s review of Effy vs. Chris Wilde for the GCW Championship, Billie Starkz vs. Priscilla Kelly, Joey Janela vs. Kidd Bandit

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “The Last Frontier”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

October 4, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska, at the Arctic Rec Center

GCW has debuted in several states this year (already doing a show in Arkansas, and they have two coming up soon in Vermont and Maine), and this was the GCW debut in Alaska. This is a large gym, and the crowd was perhaps 250-300. The lights are on, and it’s easy to see. John Mosely and Emil Jay provided commentary.

* The show opened with footage from the Sept. 20 show in Los Angeles. I also want to point out that GCW brought in their own refs, Dan Perch and Scarlett Donovan, who deserve recognition for what they do, too.

1. Marcus Mathers vs. “The Midnight Sun” Auron West. My first time seeing Auron, who got a huge hometown pop. He’s maybe 5’11” and has dark hair reaching his shoulders. They immediately tied up on the mat, then sped up the reversals. West hit some armdrags and a dropkick at 1:30. He hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Marcus hit some loud chops and a mule kick to the chest, then a penalty kick on the ring apron. Emil said that Auron has been in AEW. They rolled to the floor and traded chops. Mathers hit a second-rope twisting crossbody block, then a suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. West hit a snap suplex, and they were both down.

They got up and traded forearm strikes, and West hit a spinning heel kick and a leaping European Uppercut for a nearfall at 6:00. Mathers hit his Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Emil said this is state No. 32 for GCW, with two more debuts this year to come. West hit a plancha at 8:00. In the ring, Mathers hit a kip-up stunner. West hit a Helluva Kick and a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Mathers ducked a clothesline and hit a German Suplex. West hit a discus clothesline. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the face, then his fisherman’s buster for the pin. That was a really good match; West should be quite happy with his debut on a bigger stage.

Marcus Mathers defeated Auron West at 10:28.

2. Drew Parker vs. 1 Called Manders. Parker is the European star who used to do a lot of death matches but has pulled back on those; Emil said Parker is the first Welsh native to ever wrestle in Alaska. Manders just returned from Germany (where he lost his wXw World Title). They shook hands at the bell and opened with some standing switches. Drew hit a dropkick to the face at 2:00. Manders pulled him to the floor and hit some loud chops, and hit several blows on Drew’s hand. Drew hit a tornado DDT from the apron onto the thin mat at ringside. Drew charged at Manders, but Manders slammed him onto an empty chair in the front row at 4:00.

In the ring, Manders hit a series of chops, and he kept hitting Parker’s hand. Drew hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 7:30. Parker hit a stunner; he went to the top rope, but Manders rolled to the ropes. Manders clotheslined him on the apron. Parker hit a plancha to the floor at 9:00 and threw Manders back into the ring, and he hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall, then a Pele Kick. He hit a hard Penalty Kick to the chest for a nearfall at 10:30. He went for another Swanton Bomb, but Manders got his knees up to block it. Manders hit a clothesline to the back of the head for a nearfall. They got to their feet, but Manders hit another hard clothesline for the pin. Good action.

1 Called Manders defeated Drew Parker at 11:34.

* Standing in the middle of the Alaska wilderness, Jordan Oliver and Alec Price said they are planning world domination. They are facing the best tag team in Alaska today. (Pretty cool scenery with mountains in the background.)

3. “YDNP” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. “The Inquisition” Deacon Christopher and Theric Devine (w/Evangelist Lovejoy.) The Alaska team are heels, and they all wore red full-body gear and are both a bit portly. Christopher is white; Devine is Black. Oliver opened with Deacon Christopher. Oliver hit a dropkick at 1:30. Price and Devine tagged in, with Theric hitting some punches, and the heels worked over Price. Deacon hit an elbow drop at 4:30. Theric makes me think of Willie Mack, but Mack is heavier. Deacon applied an abdominal stretch, but ref Perch broke up some cheating by Theric. Jordan got a hot tag at 6:30, and he hit a tornado DDT on Devine.

Oliver nailed Deacon Christopher with a superkick for a nearfall. Christopher hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. The Evangelist hit Oliver in the face with a book! (He’s got the whole Sinister Minister look going in a red jacket.) Price hit an axe kick. YDNP hit a team slam on Theric, but Christopher made the save. Christopher hit a TKO Stunner at 9:30, and they hit a team stunner on Oliver for a nearfall. Theric got the book! Christopher had one, too, but Jordan avoided being hit by them. Price got a hot tag and hit a top-rope doublestomp onto the collarbone, then a dropkick, then his springboard Blockbuster on Christopher. Price dove to the floor on both guys. YDNB hit stereo kicks and their team faceplant to pin Theric. A fine match.

“YDNP” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price defeated “The Inquisition” Theric Devine and Deacon Christopher at 11:46.

4. Matt Tremont vs. Zachary Wentz for the GCW Ultraviolent Title. This is quite the clash of styles, and it’s a first-time-ever matchup. Wenz came out first, and he dove onto Tremont as he approached the ring, and we’re underway. Tremont immediately threw a chair and a garbage can into the ring, and those two brawled at ringside. Tremont slid a door into the ring at 1:30. He hit Wentz over the head with a chair. They got into the ring, with Tremont hitting some chairshots to the back. Wentz hit a handspring-back-jumping knee, pushing a chair into Tremont’s face at 4:30.

Wentz hit some Yes Kicks and a superkick, then a doublestomp on a chair on Tremont’s back at 6:00. Wentz hit a trash can lid over Matt’s head. Wentz hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 7:30. Tremont hit a hard uranage onto a garbage can for a nearfall. He slid another door into the ring. However, Wentz hit a Swanton Bomb onto the door, lying on Matt’s chest, for a nearfall at 10:00. Tremont hit a Death Valley Driver onto a trash can in the corner for the pin. Okay match; they definitely worked a Tremont-style match.

Matt Tremont defeated Zachary Wentz to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Title at 10:20.

5. Joey Janela vs. Kidd Bandit. Trans star Bandit is beloved across the indy scene. They shook hands before locking up. Basic standing switches to open. Emil Jay said Bandit went to high school here! Janela hit some chops. They went to the floor, where Janela hit a powerbomb on the apron at 3:30. In the ring, Janela hit a spinning back suplex for a nearfall. He hit a hard diving elbow to the jaw. Bandit fired back with some Sling Blades at 6:30, then a head-scissors takedown, then a spin kick to the ear, then a second one to the chest for a nearfall.

Janela hit a superplex, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:30. Joey got a ladder and brought it into the ring, but Bandit avoided being struck by it. Bandit hit a spin kick as Joey was trapped in the ladder rungs at 10:30. Bandit hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Janela fired back with a snap Dragon Suplex. Bandit hit a monkey-flip into an open chair, but Joey hit a Death Valley Driver across the open chair for a nearfall at 12:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Bandit climbed halfway up the ladder and hit a corkscrew splash onto Joey for a nearfall. Nice spot. Joey hit a brainbuster off the apron to the thin mat at ringside at 15:00. That seems unnecessarily dangerous.

Joey got up first and shoved Bandit in the ring, but only got a one-count. They got to their feet and traded forearm strikes. Janela hit a superkick at 16:30; Bandit hit a roundhouse kick that dropped Joey. Bandit got a door from under the ring and slid it in. Joey threw a chair at Bandit’s head! He hit a big back-body drop. Bandit hit an enzuigiri in the corner at 18:30. Joey blocked a 619, put Bandit on his shoulders, and hit a Death Valley Driver through a door in the corner for a nearfall.

Joey hit a top-rope flying double knees onto a door over Bandit, but only got a two-count. Bandit hit a Superman’s Punch. Joey threw a chair that hit Bandit’s head; Bandit threw one back. Bandit hit a 619, then a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant for a nearfall at 21:30. Bandit missed a top-rope Phoenix Splash. Joey immediately hit a package piledriver on a folded chair for the pin. The crowd loved it; I just find it absurd that we had a brainbuster from the apron to the floor, and they got up and completely no-sold it seconds later and kept going for several more minutes.

Joey Janela defeated Kidd Bandit at 22:06.

6. Billie Starkz vs. Priscilla Kelly. Priscilla appeared in a video in MLW, maybe an hour earlier. We have a local female ref for this one. They locked up and traded standing switches. They went for a knuckle lock, and Billie is taller and has a weight advantage. Kelly pulled on Billie’s hair. They traded some quick rollups for nearfalls. Priscilla hit a huracanrana and a shotgun dropkick at 2:00, so Billie rolled to the floor to regroup. Kelly hit a hard Penalty Kick from the apron. Billie dove through the ropes onto Kelly. As they re-entered the ring, Kelly hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip, and she twisted and targeted the damaged leg.

Priscilla hit a Bronco Buster at 3:30 and a running buttbump in the corner, and she kept targeting the left leg. She applied a Muta Lock at 5:30. Billie hit a DDT out of the corner, then a suplex over the knee, but it damaged Billie’s already sore knee! Billie hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. Kelly again hit a Bronco Buster. They traded rollups. Priscilla hit a basement dropkick. Billie hit a spin kick to the shoulder. Kelly hit a basement dropkick and a clothesline, then a German Suplex. Kelly went to lift her, but Billie got a flash rollup for the pin out of nowhere. They did a lot in a match that short!

Billie Starkz defeated Priscilla Kelly at 9:12.

7. Slade vs. Atticus Cogar. We had chairs and a table in the ring before the bell. Slade came out first; he left the ring and charged at Atticus as Cogar approached the ring, and they brawled on the floor. Slade hit a spear, tackling Cogar on the thin mat at ringside. Atticus hit a back-body drop onto the bare cement floor. Atticus hit a senton splash onto Slade’s back on the apron at 3:00. They got in the ring, where Atticus threw a chair at Slade’s head, and Slade made no effort to protect himself. Cogar hit an Air Raid Crash off the corner onto the ring apron, and they both fell to the floor. Slade has a deep cut on his forehead; that one is going to need stitches.

Cogar planted cooking skewers into the forehead, and this one is gross. They took turns breaking door shards over each other’s heads. Slade hit a hard chairshot to an unprotected head at 7:30. Yes, I have a deep problem with this. For no reason whatsoever, the ref took a chair from Slade, so Slade clotheslined the ref. They did a suplex spot over the top rope to the floor. Some security guards came out, but Slade and Cogar beat them both up and they brawled to the back. So… the promotion that has no-DQ matches just had another draw. Ugh.

Atticus Cogar vs. Slade went to a draw/no finish at 9:00.

8. Brooke Havok vs. Brandon Steel vs. Jerry Bishop vs. Damien Knox vs. Jeffrey John vs. Nova Kai. Four new faces for me here. Steel looks a lot like a Young Buck. Bishop wore black-and-silver, and he has dark eyes. Knox wore white-and-red trunks, and he has several tattoos. Kai wore black karate gear. Several people kicked Steel at the bell. Havok hit a headscissors takedown on John, then a missile dropkick. Knox hit some running European Uppercuts in the corner and a uranage on John for a nearfall at 2:00.

Steel hit a Lungblower to the chest, then a top-rope elbow drop. Brooke applied a front guillotine choke. John hit a flip dive to the floor onto everyone at 4:30. Havok hit a top-rope crossbody block onto all the guys on the floor. In the ring, Knox hit a hard clothesline on Nova Kai. Brooke hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Steel hit a Jarrett-style stroke on Brooke for a nearfall. Nova Kai hit an inverted DDT on Brandon Steel for the pin. They worked hard.

Nova Kai defeated Brooke Havok, Brandon Steel, Jerry Bishop, Damien Knox, and Jeffrey John at 6:50.

9. Effy vs. Chris Wilde for the GCW World Title. My first time seeing Wilde; he’s a thin, flamboyant Black man, billed as “the pink pride of Anchorage,” and he danced his way to the ring. I wish this had not been a title match (although Effy isn’t losing either way). Mosely said this is Effy’s 35th title defense; it’s been a busy eight months!!! Some basic reversals, and the commentators pointed out how TALL Wilde is; he must be around 6’3″. Wilde hit a pump kick at 2:30 that dropped Effy, and he hit some chops. Wilde hit a gut-wrench suplex at 5:00.

Effy hit a series of buttbumps into the corner. Wilde hit a back-body drop on the ring apron, and Effy collapsed to the floor at 8:00. They looped the ring. In the ring, Effy twisted Wilde’s nipples, who no-sold it, so Effy bit him instead, then Effy hit a Northern Lights Suplex at 12:00 and a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Effy hit a Helluva Kick, then used his leg to drag Wilde to the mat for a nearfall at 14:00. Effy hit a second-rope neckbreaker and a spear for a nearfall.

Wilde hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. He fired up and hit a series of punches. Effy leapt off the ropes, but Wilde caught him and hit a powerslam, and they were both down at 16:30. They got to their feet and traded punches. Effy hit a TKO stunner and into a crossface move on the mat, but Wilde escaped. Effy hit the Fameasser flying leg drop for a nearfall. Wilde picked up Effy and tossed him hard onto an open chair in the ring at 18:30. They fought on the top rope and Effy kissed him on the mouth, then hit a top-rope flying Fame-asser leg drop for the pin. Okay match.

Effy defeated Chris Wilde to retain the GCW World Title at 19:53.

* Effy got on the mic and put over Wilde.

Final Thoughts: It’s really cool to see GCW make this concerted effort to hit new states. They have to be pleased with the crowd size here, although I’m not sure how they break even with the cost of flying everyone in. The show opened really hot — I’ll rank show-opener Mathers-West as the best match, with Manders-Parker second. Billie-Priscilla was sharp for the time given, and I’ll go with that third.

I’m always hit-or-miss on Janela’s matches. Sure, it was technically fine, but the kickouts of some major moves, then completely no-selling how devastating those blows were, are just indy-riffic and absurd. Was I entertained by the match? Yes. Did I think the no-selling was over the top? Absolutely. So, I’ll rank that as my honorable mention match.

The local talent was solid. Auron West looked good in the opener. The scramble was okay, but it was too short to really get a sense of how good any of those four new faces are in the ring.