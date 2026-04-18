GCW “Joey Janela’s Spring Break X” results (4/17): Vetter’s review of Joey Janela vs. Brodie Lee Jr., Sandman vs. Invisible Man, Marko Stunt and Jack Perry vs. KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Joey Janela’s Spring Break X”

April 17, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Horseshoe

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

This was the tenth show of The Collective, and the third of the Friday shows. I also reviewed PoderMania, Dragongate USA, Hybrid/PWUnplugged Midnight Xpress, Progress Chapter 193, Mark Hitchcock Memorial, NJPW Death Invitational Vegas, Gringo Loco’s The WRLD On Lucha, and Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XV from The Collective.

It was 7:30 p.m. in Las Vegas as this began. The crowd was maybe 1,000. Veda Scott and John Mosely provided commentary as the show began, but Righteous Reg and Jordan Castle each called a few matches as well.

* The venue is a large convention hall, and the lighting is tinted blue. The canvas is new and clean with the Collective logo in the middle.

* The winner of the brass ring gets a match of their choosing, whenever they want. Last year’s winner, Cole Radrick, is injured and still had the brass ring when he went down. In theory, the winner would pick a title shot, right? The show is opening with this year’s match for the brass ring! I wrote their names in order of introduction. (NOTE: I think Jack Cartwheel was supposed to be in this, but he injured his elbow during the lucha show earlier in the day.)

1. Vipress vs. Bear Bronson vs. Terry Yaki vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Vengador vs. Sidney Akeem vs. 1 Called Manders vs. Gringo Loco vs. Man Like DeReiss vs. Charles Mason for the brass ring. Mason attacked DeReiss during his rap intro, and we’re underway! Loco hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor on everyone! We had a top-rope Spanish Fly onto everyone — I wasn’t clear who those two were. Vengador hit a springboard moonsault onto everyone! Mason threw a chair at Vengador; there’s just no call for that, especially since there are no guardrails on the floor.

In the ring, Mason hit his rolling DVD on Yaki. Ten competitors were already in this match, but at 3:30, Masato Tanaka joined! A huge pop for that. He got in the ring and traded forearm strikes with Mason. DeReiss got in and squared off with Tanaka and traded forearm strikes. Sidney hit a mule kick on DeReiss. Akeem traded forearm strikes with Vengador. Vengador hit the ropes at 6:00, and the top rope snapped! Luckily, no one seems injured. The action didn’t stop! Shotzi hit a DDT on Vengador. Loco powerbombed Shotzi.

Loco and Tanaka fought on the second rope (which is now the top rope!), and Tanaka flipped Loco onto a horizontal ladder. Mason hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant on Shotzi. Bear cracked a chair over Mason’s back, and Charles laughed because he liked the pain! Mason hit a shotgun dropkick, sending Bear through a door in the corner, but Bear popped to his feet and hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Bear and Tanaka traded forearm strikes. Bear hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 10:00. Those two brawled to the floor and deep into the crowd. (I wrote 1,000 fans here, but there might be more than that.)

The ring crew was actually fixing the top rope DURING the match! Manders and Mason traded chops on the floor. Shotzi and Vipress climbed the ladder (nothing was hanging from the ceiling), but they passionately kissed on top of the ladder, and the crowd cheered for that. They each hit a crossbody block onto the men below. DeReiss climbed the ladder and wanted a kiss from Shotzi! Funny. Those two both crashed off the top of the ladder to the mat, with Shotzi getting a nearfall at 14:00. DeReiss hit a second-rope 450 Splash on Akeem, but Mason stole the pin attempt for a nearfall. Akeem hit the Final Cut (double handspring-into-a-stunner) for a nearfall. Yaki hit a powerbomb for a nearfall.

Vengador hit a delayed vertical brainbuster on Yaki at 16:00. We got an “All these people!” chant. Vengador built a door bridge in the ring. Loco hit a Base Bomb on Vengador with Vengador landing UGLY on his neck, and he rolled to the floor. Mason caught Vipress, and he teased hitting a Tombstone Piledriver, but she escaped. Vipress hit a piledriver from the apron and through a door bridge. Christian Napier jumped in the ring at 19:00, and he grabbed Vipress and slammed her to the mat. Matt Tremont came to the ring with a chair, and he cracked it over Napier.

Otis Cogar ran to ringside and brawled with Tremont. Manders and Vengador got in the ring. (Glad to see Vengador is okay!) Vengador hit a stunner. Manders hit a clothesline. Vengador nailed a Poison Rana at 21:00! Vengador stood on the very top of the ladder and hit a frog splash onto Manders for a nearfall. Manders threw door debris at Vengador and hit two consecutive clotheslines for the pin! What an opener!

1 Called Manders defeated Masato Tanaka, Vipress, Bear Bronson, Terry Yaki, Shotzi Blackheart, Vengador, Sidney Akeem, Gringo Loco, Man Like DeReiss, and Charles Mason at 21:52 to win the brass ring.

* George Kittle of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers came to the ring and put the giant brass ring around Manders’ neck.

* A memorial segment aired. It wasn’t all people who died in the past year, as it included Jay Briscoe and Shad Gaspard.

* Righteous Reg joined Veda on commentary. The top rope is FIXED!

2. “The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed, and Zachary Wentz vs. Marcus Mathers and “Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price. We’re having the main event already! (I kid. Maybe.) I didn’t hear the bell, so I started the stopwatch as Myron and Mathers locked up, and they traded quick reversals. Marcus hit a mule kick to the jaw. Reed hit an axe kick in the ropes. Reed kipped up and hit a dropkick. Wentz tagged in and hit his Bronco Buster on Mathers at 2:30. Price tagged in for the first time and locked up with Dez. Reg said these two are destined to lock up often in the coming years.

Jordan tagged in at 4:00, and they hit some quick team moves on Dez. Mathers’ team hit a triple dropkick as Dez was tied in the Tree of Woe for a nearfall at 6:00, but Wentz made the save. Wentz snapped Marcus’ throat over the ropes, and the Rascalz began working over Mathers. Reed taunted Oliver and Price as he kept Marcus grounded. Reg noted that Jordan and Myron have history. (They were in MLW’s “Injustice” faction a few years ago!) Wentz hit some kicks on Mathers while he was down. Marcus finally hit a bodyslam at 9:00.

Oliver got a hot tag, and he hit some clotheslines and back elbows. He hit a German Suplex on Wentz for a nearfall. Price hit a running Blockbuster on Wentz for a nearfall at 11:00. Mathers got back in and battled Myron, with Reed hitting a superkick. Dez hopped in and also hit a superkick on Marcus, and they hit a team neckbreaker on Marcus for a nearfall, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Marcus nailed his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw. Price hit a Rebound Lariat. Everyone started hitting kicks, and suddenly, everyone was down at 13:30.

Oliver and Price hit some quick team moves on Dez. Marcus hit a flip dive to the floor. Price hit a Doomsday doublestomp. Mathers hit a top-rope 450 Splash, but the other Rascalz made the save. Wentz hit a dive through the ropes to the floor. Myron hit a kip-up stunner, then the “Flame On” flying stunner over the top rope to the floor. Myron hit a 450 Splash. Dez hit a top-rope corkscrew press on Mathers for the pin. That was a blast. They all shook hands and hugged. Righteous Reg wondered if the Rascalz just earned a tag title shot.

“The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier, Myron Reed, and Zachary Wentz defeated Marcus Mathers and “Bustah & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price at 15:42.

3. Atticus Cogar vs. Hayabusa for the GCW World Heavyweight Title. I’m not a fan of Atticus… but the title match should not be going on third. Is CM Punk or Cody Rhodes going on third this weekend? Hell no. Atticus had cooking skewers in his hand. Hayabusa hit a shotgun dropkick at the bell, then a flip dive to the floor. In the ring, he hit a superkick. He hit an Asai Moonsault at 1:00! That was a hot first minute!

In the ring, Cogar took control and kept him grounded. He got a chair and cracked it over Hayabusa’s back at 3:30. Atticus jabbed the cooking skewers against Hayabusa’s back. Hayabusa hit a moonsault for a nearfall at 7:30, and he applied a Figure Four. Atticus placed Hayabusa’s head on a chair and hit a running kick on it. Atticus placed Atticus across six open chairs. Atticus went for a top-rope moonsault, but Hayabusa moved, and Atticus’s ankles landed awkwardly on the chairs at 11:30.

Hayabusa hit a top-rope 450 Splash onto Atticus, who was lying on a board bridge, and Hayabusa got a nearfall. Atticus hit a superkick and a Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) for a believable nearfall at 13:00. Hayabusa jabbed the cooking skewers into Atticus’ head and hit a Falcon Arrow for a believable nearfall. Hayabusa missed a top-rope corkscrew splash. Atticus immediately hit a second Brain Hemorrhage for the clean pin. Solid.

Atticus Cogar defeated Hayabusa to retain the GCW World Heavyweight Title at 14:43.

4. Marko Stunt and Jack Perry vs. KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse. Sam, the 500-pounder, is intentionally dressed exactly like the One Man Gang. Cool. Veda just noted that after I wrote it. The crowd was all over Orso. He opened against Perry, and Jack knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Sam tagged in; Marko tagged himself in! The crowd chanted for Marko to um, “f” him up. Sam tagged out without even touching Stunt. Marko hit a basement dropkick on Orso at 2:30, then a kick into the corner. Perry entered, and he slammed Stunt onto Orso.

Marko launched off of Jack’s shoulders and splashed down onto KJ for a nearfall. Sam made a blind tag, and Marko didn’t see it; Stackhouse hit his flying spin kick to Stunt’s jaw, and he mockingly did Stunt’s dance. KJ splashed Stunt in the corner and hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall at 5:00. Jack entered and hit some buzzsaw kicks on Sam, then a senton. Jack powerbombed Orso for a nearfall at 7:00. KJ hit a release suplex on Perry, but the crowd loudly chanted, “You still suck!” at him. Sam hit a running crossbody block on tiny Marko.

KJ accidentally hit Sam! KJ raked Stunt’s eyes. Jack hit a Poison Rana on KJ. Stunt hit a springboard splash onto KJ on the floor. Perry hit a moonsault to the floor on Sam and Orso. They brought KJ back into the ring, where Stunt hit a rolling cannonball as KJ was against the ropes and he got a nearfall at 10:30. Marko hit a tornado huracanrana into a lungblower move for a nearfall, but Sam made the save. Jack hit a Canadian Destroyer on Sam. Stunt hit a 450 Splash for a nearfall, but Sam just threw Marko off of him! Stackhouse hit a double clothesline.

Sam splashed Stunt in the corner, then a sit-out piledriver, but Marko kicked out at the one-count and popped to his feet. “He won’t go down like this!” Veda said. Marko repeatedly slapped Sam. He hit a Lungblower to Sam’s chest. KJ hit a low blow on Perry and was loudly booed! He hit the “Character Assassination” stomp to the back of the head for a believable nearfall at 14:30. KJ grabbed a title belt but Emil Jay tried to confiscate it, so they pulled Emil into the ring and threatened to hit him! Jack made the save. Emil hit a tornado DDT on KJ! Stunt leapt off the turnbuckles and hit a twisting neckbreaker and pinned Orso! That was fun and definitely topped my expectations.

Marko Stunt and Jack Perry defeated KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse at 16:10.

* Stunt got the mic and said, “I’m f—ing back!” then threw the mic to the mat and left.

5. Sandman vs. The Invisible Man. Sandman came out first and got his full entrance. Bill “Fonzie” Alfonso led The Invisible Man to the ring, blowing on his whistle, and was loudly booed. (Smart to have a person lead him to the ring — it gave fans a sense of where he should be.) I simply don’t have it in me to describe a match with an invisible competitor. That said, IMan knocked Sandman’s beer out of his hands, and we’re underway!

Again, I don’t have this funnybone in me, but the crowd being so into this is humorous. ALSO, Jordan Castle has joined Veda on the mic, and I can’t think of a better duo to call this match because they DO have the imagination to call this action. At 3:00, the “Outbreak” zombies Abel Booker & Jacksyn Crowley from Juggalo Championship Wrestling came to the ring, and they attacked Sandman. That brought out Violent J, Vampiro and 2 Tuff Tony. Those guys attacked the zombies. Richard Holliday came out of the back at 6:00.

The cartoonish Early Morning Guy Steele came to the ring; he’s another silly character who has appeared at past Spring Break events. Invisible Man also attacked Steele. A woman named Kendra Lust attacked Sandman with a kendo stick. (Honestly, this was more entertaining when it was just Sandman vs. Invisible Man.) Missy Hyatt came to the ring, and she had a kendo stick, and she struck Kendra. They had a ‘catfight’ to the floor.

Several refs got in, but the Invisible Man attacked them. Sandman hit the refs with kendo sticks, too. One ref took a heck of a bump from a chokeslam from the Invisible Man at 15:00. Fonzie tossed a chair at Sandman. Sandman went for a cover, and 15 referees (no exaggeration!) all made a two-count. Invisible Stan returned from the dead (sure, why not) and came to the ring. However, he apparently worked with Invisible Man to beat up Sandman.

Some familiar ‘car crash’ music played, and the crowd went nuts as MICK FOLEY came to the ring and brawled with the invisible guys. He still has a goatee, but he’s otherwise pretty clean-shaven and thinner than we’ve seen him. He tossed Mr. Socko to Sandman. The Invisible Man hit a low blow and rolled up Sandman for the pin. That went a bit too long, but the Foley return was a fun payoff.

Invisible Man defeated Sandman at 20:54.

* Foley got on the mic and said Brett Lauderdale invited him to be part of it. Foley said he decided to come in free because “we meant a hell of a lot to each other’s careers.” They hugged. Foley left. Sandman opened a beer and left the can in the center of the ring and left.

6. Effy vs. Allie Katch in a loser-leaves-GCW match. The bell rang, and they just glared at each other from across the ring. He rolled to the floor and joined the crowd in a “Bussy!” chant. He hopped on the apron, but she hit a forearm strike to send him to the floor. She hit a baseball slide dropkick at 1:30. He headed to the exit, but she chased him, and they brawled on the stage, and she threw him off this three-foot-tall stage, then dove onto him. She dragged him back into the ring. She hit her sudden piledriver for a nearfall at 3:30!

Jordan Castle noted that regardless of the outcome here, they both will compete on Effy’s Big Gay Brunch” on Saturday. He got a chair and was ready to swing, but he dropped it and stomped on her instead. Castle noted that Allie holds a 2-0-1 record against Effy in three prior singles matches. Allie hit a Nigel-style Tower of London stunner at 6:30. She hit a second-rope flying leg drop to the back of the head, pushing his face into a folded chair, for a nearfall. She threw a chair at his head, just ridiculously stupid, and it did nothing to help the match.

Effy hit a TKO stunner, and he immediately locked her in a Dragon Sleeper at 8:30, but she got a foot on the ropes. He tied up her legs and hit the Stomp on her back, sending her face into a folded chair at 10:00. He hit a running mid-ring buttbump and he was booed. Jordan and Veda noted how rare it is for Effy to be booed in a GCW ring. He hit his Earthquake-style buttsplash to her chest. He put door debris in a corner and charged at her, but she caught him and hit a powerbomb at 13:00. Allie applied a Muta Lock, but he raked her eyes to escape.

Allie hit a Pele Kick for a nearfall. They got up, and he hit some stiff, clubbing forearms on her. She hit her own Fameasser for a nearfall. Effy hit a spear, and they were both down at 15:30. He hit her over the head with debris from the door. Effy chokeslammed her onto the debris for a nearfall. Effy went under the ring and got a screwdriver; Castle said this tool is what started all of their problems with Mance Warner. 1 Called Manders ran to the ring at 18:00, and he argued with Effy. Effy struck Manders with the screwdriver!

Allie hit her running buttbumps in the corner, but he moved to avoid the rolling cannonball. He rolled to the floor and grabbed the ring bell. Parrow, wearing a suit, got in the ring and stopped Effy from striking her with the bell. Effy struck Parrow! Allie was bleeding. Effy stabbed Parrow with the screwdriver. Katch got to her feet, in tears and blood dripping from her mouth, and she threw some weak forearm strikes, but she was exhausted. Out of the back came Dark Sheik! The commentators were hopeful that Sheik could put an end to this feud.

Sheik hit Effy, then handed Allie a weapon (a ring corner hook) and left! Effy was on his knees and defenseless. She swung but stopped. They hugged on the mat, but then he headbutted her, and he jabbed her repeatedly with the screwdriver at 25:00! She got a rollup; Effy popped up and clotheslined her. He hit a piledriver for the pin! The crowd loudly booed that outcome.

Effy defeated Allie Katch at 25:47; Allie must leave GCW.

* Who will be Megan Bayne’s mystery partner? Lena Kross seems too obvious, so I’ve ruled her out. (Without knowing who it is, this match and the Atticus title match should have been swapped in their spot in the lineup.) Mance Warner and Steph De Lander came out first, then Bayne came out by herself.

7. Mance Warner and Steph De Lander vs. Megan Bayne and Nick Gage. Mance and SDL attacked Bayne, then Gage ran out of the back and was swarmed by fans (I guess this would feel like a bigger deal if he hadn’t competed earlier in the weekend). Gage got in the ring and tackled Mance, and we’re underway! I started the stopwatch here with the bell. Emil still did Gage’s full intro, even as Gage and Bayne beat up Warner in the ring. On the floor, Megan hit some chops on Mance, while SDL brawled with Gage on the other side of the ring.

The women traded forearm strikes on the ring apron. Steph dropped Megan face-first on the apron. Mance and De Lander worked over Bayne in their corner. Megan dropped Steph with a big boot, and they were both down. Gage and Mance got the hot tags at 7:00. Gage rammed Mance through a door in the corner, then hit a senton onto the debris over Mance’s chest for a nearfall. Steph slammed Gage for a nearfall. Bayne hit a spear on Mance. SDL speared Megan! SDL and Gage traded forearm strikes, and Nick hit a Flatliner at 10:00.

Mance hit a tornado DDT, sending Gage through a door in the corner. They all sat down on chairs across from each other, with the Gage and Warner trading punches, while Megan and SDL traded blows. Mance and SDL chokeslammed Gage across two open chairs for a nearfall at 12:30. Megan hit a double clothesline. Gage hit a backbreaker over his knee on Mance, then a piledriver onto an open chair for a nearfall, but Steph pulled the ref to the floor. Gage pulled out a pizza cutter! He was about to use it on Steph, but Mance made the save. Megan powerbombed Mance, and Gage hit a piledriver for the pin.

Nick Gage and Megan Bayne defeated Mance Warner and Steph De Lander at 14:54.

8. Joey Janela vs. Brodie Lee Jr. (w/Man Like DeReiss). It’s worth reiterating that Brodie is just 14 years old. Needless to say, Joey is taller, thicker, and visibly stronger, and he backed Lee into a corner at the bell, and they shoved each other. Janela grabbed the left arm and twisted it, but Brodie escaped, and Joey looked surprised! Joey hit a cheap shot. Brodie got a rollup, then another. Joey set up for a piledriver at 2:30, but Brodie escaped. Brodie hit a running Penalty Kick for a nearfall. He hit a flying back elbow, and Joey rolled to the floor at 4:30 to regroup.

Back in the ring, Joey clocked him with a punch and dropped him, posed, and was booed. He tossed Brodie to the floor and celebrated. He followed to the floor, but he accidentally chopped the ring post at 7:00. In the ring, Joey hit a backbreaker over his knee and was in charge. He missed a moonsault. Brodie fired up and hit a series of clotheslines. He hit a second-rope headscissors takedown at 10:30. (How much time has this kid spent in the ring? He’s looking really good!) He hit a running knee to the jaw for a nearfall. Brodie hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall, and Joey rolled to the floor to regroup.

Brodie leapt off the apron and hit a tornado DDT to the floor at 12:00. They got back in the ring, and Joey pleaded for mercy. Brodie hit an MJF-style piledriver out of the ropes for a nearfall. Joey got a chair, and he jabbed it into Lee’s legs! He put it around his ankle and stomped on it! Janela applied an ankle lock, but Brodie reached the ropes. Brodie rolled him up at 15:30, and he applied his own ankle lock! Janela finally got to the ropes. Janela hit a chop block on the knee.

Joey tied him in a Figure Four. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Brodie hit a leaping kick for a nearfall at 19:30. Brodie hit a headscissors takedown where he planted Joey’s head in the mat and got a nearfall. Joey hit an F5 for a nearfall. Joey set up for a piledriver, but he dropped Brodie and looked at the entrance, as Chris Bey came out! Some officials held Bey back and sent him to the back. The distraction allowed Brodie to get a rollup for a nearfall. Brodie hit a DDT on the ring apron at 22:30, and they both fell to the floor.

Back in the ring, Brodie hit a series of slaps to the face. They traded blows. Brodie hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant, complete with the kiss to the forehead! Joey hit a discus forearm for a nearfall. Brodie hit a leaping stunner. Joey hit a piledriver for a nearfall at 26:00. Brodie hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall. Brodie hit a spinning clothesline, then another, but he pulled up Joey! Brodie locked in a Sharpshooter and leaned back, and Janela tapped out! Amanda Huber ran into the ring and hugged her son.

Brodie Lee Jr. defeated Joey Janela at 28:47.

* Several guys from the back came out to congratulate Brodie, including his younger brother, Nolan.

Final Thoughts: Yes, the first two matches were my favorite; that’s my style of action. The opener had several possible Brass Ring winners, and they kept the action going and started off the show right. The six-man tag dazzled and met my expectations, and that takes second. I enjoyed the Marko Stunt tag match, and that earned third.

What an impressive debut match for Brodie. First and foremost, it’s clear he has his father’s genetics, as I don’t doubt he will be as tall and thick as his father when he’s 30. During the match, I couldn’t help but think that one of the first GCW shows I watched, I saw a scrawny Nick Wayne, who I think had just turned 16… and Brodie at 14 isn’t that far behind Wayne in size and build at that time. My point is that I don’t doubt that Brodie at age 20 will be bigger than Nick Wayne is today.

I’ve seen so many celebrities in the ring and people who are new who are clearly thinking ahead, plotting in their mind, one move to the next. Brodie didn’t seem to have that problem; he looked calm and fluid, not stiff and mechanical. It’s a slight difference that I wish I could explain better, but it’s visible to me. And clearly, he and Janela have spent time in the ring. I don’t know if they planned it out like Savage and Steamboat, but they clearly had a plan and executed it. I don’t think it needed to be nearly 30 minutes, but they did hold the crowd.

I’m not kidding — I enjoyed the Sandman stuff when he was alone in the ring. A lot of the guests who jumped in the ring didn’t feel like they knew much of what they were supposed to do once they got in. The referees all selling for the Invisible Man was the highlight for me, though. Again, a match like that works when the crowd all plays along.

I think there are a lot of bright opportunities ahead for Allie Katch, and I don’t think she’ll have any problems getting bookings in a post-GCW run. I am just not feeling Atticus as the champion. If Manders is going to be able to make 75 percent or more of the shows (I know he’s been busy in Europe!), it feels like now is the right time for him to get a good, long run as GCW Champion. But that’s for the next chapter of the saga.