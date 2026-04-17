Mark Hitchcock Supershow results (4/16): Vetter’s review of Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Michael Oku with anti-TNA chants, Bandido vs. Galeno Del Mal

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Mark Hitchcock Supershow

April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Horseshoe

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

This was the fifth show of The Collective, and the second of the Thursday shows. I also reviewed the PoderMania, Dragongate USA, Hybrid Wrestling & Pro Wrestling Unplugged Midnight Xpress, and Progress Chapter 193.

It was 3 p.m. in Las Vegas as this began. The crowd was maybe 400 — the largest of the five shows here so far. Joe Dombrowski and Veda Scott provided commentary.

* Again, this is a large conference room and the lighting is tinted blue today. I’ll reiterate that the canvas is new and clean and has the Collective logo in the middle.

* In the past, this memorial show has brought together some fun and eclectic matches. However, the planned Ricochet vs. Leon Slater match was canceled by TNA, angering fans. More on that to come! NOTE: I am watching this Friday morning, and I’m aware that Ricochet and the Gates of Agony’s plane arrived late, so the show was adjusted to wait for their arrival.

* A video package aired to honor Mark Hitchcock. Wow, he had pictures with many well-known wrestlers.

* Teddy Long came to the ring to open the show! He welcomed the fans and said our opening match is a tag. Veda said you never know what to expect on these shows.

1. Rhino and Heath (Slater) vs. “The Headbanger” Mosh and Thrasher. Veda said the Headbangers are on a retirement tour. Mosh has a brace on his right arm. He had surgery on a torn bicep two weeks ago, so he has a replacement! Swoggle came to the ring, wearing a kilt. Swoggle slowly walked down the dangerous steps, and Joe Dombrowski said he hopes Alec Price is doing well. (Those steps collapsed, causing Price to fall and be injured on Wednesday.) Heath and Thrasher opened, and they traded some punches.

Lots of stalling early on. Heath knocked him down with a flying forearm. Thrasher (who, of course, is bald) claimed that Heath pulled his hair, and the crowd played along. Swoggle tagged in at 3:30. He couldn’t kip up; as you would expect, this is more comedy than actual wrestling. Swoggle demanded to face Rhino! He couldn’t lift Rhino, so he bit his butt instead. Swoggle hit some punches in the corner on Heath. Rhino was tripped and fell head-first into Heath’s groin at 8:00, and the crowd immediately chanted, “No more kids!” Dombrowski responded, “It’s really a blessing in disguise in this economy.”

Heath kicked Swoggle in the face and was loudly booed! Rhino got in and stomped on Swoggle. Swoggle got underneath Heath in the corner and hit a powerbomb that defies logic. Thrasher got the hot tag at 11:00 and hit some punches. Swoggle hit a chokeslam on Heath (“defying gravity,” Veda said while putting politely). Rhino hit a spear on Swoggle! However, Thrasher rolled up Rhino for the pin. This was what you’d expect.

Hornswaggle and Thrasher defeated Rhino and Heath at 11:48.

2. Toxin and Latigo vs. “CPF” Joe Lando and Danny Black vs. “Love and Peace” Ben K and Hyo vs. Starboy Charlie and Starman in an elimination tag match. Lando has really had some buzzworthy matches lately, including one I reviewed against Ricky Sosa. Dragongate star Hyo again is wearing a ‘male stripper’ outfit with suspenders, and fans shoved bills in his pants. Starman was a character in an arcade wrestling game when I was a kid! This full-body outfit is a pretty good likeness of the game character, and he marched like a stiff robot.

Charlie and Lando opened (can we just have these two go one-on-one?) They are both around 5’6″ and traded standing switches, then some fast reversals, as Veda noted that they are evenly matched. Lando hit a standing moonsault. The luchadors jumped in and hit some quick team moves on Lando. Hyo jumped in at 2:00 and battled the luchadors. Starman entered and marched, and he hit some punches on Ben K and Hyo. (It could be just about anyone in that outfit — he’s of average size and build.) He hit a double suplex on Love and Peace!

Starboy hit a senton, so Starman hit a senton, on Hyo. The luchadors hit some chops on Charlie. Starman tagged back in at 5:00 and hit some blows on Toxin and Latigo. He hit a double DDT on CPF. Starman froze! “He’s glitching!” Veda said. Dombrowski added, “Do we need to take out the cartridge and blow on it?” Charlie hit a double Pele Kick at 7:00. The luchadors hit some quick team moves on Charlie. (Starman was standing frozen in the corner while there was action going on.)

Starman became unfrozen… but he ran into the corner and collapsed. “Sometimes you just hit the wrong button,” Dombrowski said. Starman hit a top-rope moonsault onto six guys! “He must have found a secret combat code!” Dombrowski said. Charlie went for a second-rope Cosmic Swirl, but Latigo got his knees up to block it. Black hit a dive to the floor. Lando hit a top-rope Shooting Star elbow drop to pin Starman at 9:49. The luchadors went for a pin on CPF, but Ben K broke it up. Dombrowski immediately pointed out that it was a mistake by Ben K to save CPF from elimination.

Ben K hit a spear on Toxin. Hyo hit a second-rope flying senton to pin Toxin at 11:53, and we’re down to two teams! All four brawled in the ring. Ben K hit a double spear. Hyo hit a Flatliner. Black set up for a Styles Clash but he instead hit a powerbomb on Hyo. They all got to their knees and traded punches. Ben K hit a spinebuster on Lando. Hyo hit a flying stunner. Ben K hit one more spear to pin Lando. That was good action, mixed with the Starman comedy.

“Love and Peace” Ben K and Hyo defeated Toxin and Latigo, “CPF” Joe Lando and Danny Black, and Starboy Charlie and Starman in an elimination tag match at 15:40.

NOTE: cagematch.net says Joey Janela played the role of “Starman.”

* Sgt. Slaughter came out of the back! He got a “USA!” chant going. He noted this is year 13 of WrestleCon.

3. Masato Tanaka vs. Mark Davis. A lockup to open; Mark is taller and thicker. Tanaka tried a shoulder block; Davis dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Mark hit a bodyslam and a senton for a nearfall at 1:30. He put Tanaka in a Boston Crab, but Tanaka reached the ropes. Tanaka hit a suplex at 3:30. Davis knocked Tanaka off the apron to the floor and was booed, and they brawled at ringside.

Back in the ring, Tanaka hit a top-rope superplex, but Davis immediately hit a brainbuster at 6:00. They popped up, and Masato hit a clothesline, and they were both down. They got up and traded punches. Tanaka hit a sliding forearm strike for a nearfall at 7:30. Davis hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall, then a piledriver for the pin. Hard-hitting action. Tanaka hasn’t slowed down at all.

Mark Davis defeated Masato Tanaka at 8:17.

4. “The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs. “Subculture” Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster. This should be really good. Lee and Flash opened with a feeling-out process. Blake entered at 1:00 to face Andrews, and they traded fast reversals. Dombrowski said Andrews, at age 34, is now a 20-year pro! Subculture hit some dropkicks on Blake’s knee in the ropes. Andrews hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall on Blake. Flash hit an inverted senton for a nearfall at 3:00. Flash got tied in the Tree of Woe, and Blake hit a 619 on him. Nice!

The Swirl began working over Flash in their corner. Lee repeatedly stomped on him. Blake hit a basement dropkick at 5:00. Morgan hit a double moonsault press, and he made the hot tag to Andrews at 7:00. Mark hit his kip-up enzuigiri and a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall on Lee. Lee was flipped into Blake’s knees! Blake hit a Poison Rana out of the corner, but Andrews rotated and landed on his feet! Morgan hit a Swanton Bomb on Blake for a nearfall at 8:30. Lee threw Andrews onto Blake’s knees, then Lee hit a brainbuster for a nearfall.

All four got up and traded punches. Mark hit his double Pele Kick at 10:30. The Swirl hit stereo superkicks. Everyone popped up, hit double clotheslines, and all went down again. Awesome spot. Blake hit the Meltzer Driver! Dombrowski wondered if they were “sending a message to the Young Bucks” by hitting that move. They hit their double stomp-and-DVD combo to pin Webster. Really good action.

“The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson defeated “Subculture” Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster at 11:58.

5. Mance Warner, Steph De Lander, Vaughn Vertigo, LJ Cleary, and Gravity vs. Beast Mortos, Lacey Lane, Derek Dillinger, Danny Jones, and Jimmy Townsend. Vaughn is a Canadian who has really traveled the U.S. in the past year, and I always compare him to Alex Reynolds. Townsend is an Aussie who has been competing in Canada — I’ve seen him on some recent C*4 shows. Former NXT-UK wrestler Jones competed a few hours earlier during the Progress Wrestling show. The women opened, and of course, SDL has a big height advantage (which Joe pointed out after I wrote it).

Lacey jumped on her back and tried a sleeper, but Steph shrugged her to the mat. SDL hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Dillinger entered at 1:30, so Mance tagged in, and they traded chops. Vaughn and Townsend entered at 4:00 and traded rollups. (My guess is they traveled here together from Canada.) Vaughn hit a standing moonsault and a half nelson suplex. Danny Jones entered at 5:30, so Cleary got in to face him. Jones dropped him with a hard chop. LJ hit a low blow, so Danny hit a clothesline.

Gravity entered for the first time at 7:30, so Mortos got in, and they slow-walked, but then Mortos charged, and they traded armdrags. Gravity missed a splash, but he hit a flip on Mortos. Townsend got in and began twisting nipples on all the men. SDL walked up to him, and he pulled his hands back. Funny. Mance threw LJ onto Townsend. Cleary and Lacey squared off at 10:00! He no-sold a shoulder block, and he mocked her. The rotund Dillinger made a blind tag, and he barreled into Cleary. Funny. Gravity hit a powerslam on Dillinger at 11:30.

Gravity’s team entered, and they all slow-motion walked across the ring for some comedy. The opponents also walked in slow motion. Silliness. The crowd slowly chanted, “This is awesome!” Movie producer Dillinger called for a “cut!” and ordered this comedy to end. Mance teased that he was going to dive, but of course, he stepped through the ropes and just hit some eye pokes. Gravity hit a flip dive onto everyone at 14:00. “This barely resembles a tag match anymore,” Dombrowski said.

In the ring, Mortos hit a backbreaker over his knee on Gravity, then a clothesline. Vaughn hit a tornado DDT on Mortos, then a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Dillinger spun Vaughn into an X-Factor. Lacey hit a buzzsaw kick on Cleary, then a piledriver out of the ropes! SDL slammed Lacey. Townsend hit a top-rope moonsault on Steph. Mance nailed a pop-up headbutt on Townsend, then a clothesline. Jones hit a Falcon Arrow on Mance for a nearfall at 17:00.

Danny hit a piledriver on Cleary on the apron. Mance hit a second-rope superplex on Jones. Vertigo hit a Swanton Bomb, then a dive to the floor. SDL hit a spear on Jones! Mance brought a chair into the ring and cracked it over Jones’ back. Mance leapt off the chair and hit a DDT. Gravity hit a frog splash on Jones for a nearfall at 19:00, but several people made the save. Mortos hit a spear on Cleary, then a swinging piledriver for the pin. Fun action.

Beast Mortos, Lacey Lane, Derek Dillinger, Danny Jones, and Jimmy Townsend defeated Mance Warner, Steph De Lander, Vaughn Vertigo, LJ Cleary, and Gravity at 19:34.

6. Galeno Del Mal vs. Bandido. Del Mal is one of my favorite luchadors because he’s so huge; I’ve said before, he’s like DC’s Bane, especially compared to the average high-flying luchador. Dombrowski noted that Galeno is 6’5″, nearly 300 pounds, and still in his mid-20s. I haven’t seen much of him in the past year, as he frequently competes in NOAH. They shook hands at the bell. Bandido hit a dropkick that Galeno no-sold. Galeno hit a flying forearm for a nearfall at 2:30. Bandido leapt off the top rope and hit a huracanrana. Galeno clotheslined him to the floor, and they fought at ringside.

Galeno slammed Bandido head-first on the ring steps at 4:00. Galeno whipped Bandido deep into the rows of chairs, and that earned a “holy shit!” chant. Bandido pushed him head-first into the ring post, but Galeno slammed him back-first against the post. Bandido hit a belly-to-belly suplex to toss him onto rows of chairs at 7:00! They got in the ring, and Galeno ripped Bandido’s mask! It wasn’t off, but it was pretty tattered. Galeno nailed a Mafia Kick for a nearfall. Bandido hit a jumping side kick, then a top-rope twisting crossbody block, then a tornado DDT at 9:30.

Bandido hit a flip dive to the floor and crashed onto Galeno. “Lucha libre excellent on display!” Dombrowski shouted. In the ring, Bandido tried to rip Galeno’s mask. He hit a superkick that dropped Galeno, then a frog splash for a nearfall at 11:00. Galeno hit an inverted suplex, dropping Bandido stomach-first, for a nearfall. Bandido hit a jumping knee to the sternum. Galeno nailed a discus clothesline at 13:00. Bandido hit an enzuigiri that staggered Galeno. Galeno leapt off the ropes, but Bandido caught him and slammed him!

Galeno hit a massive senton for a nearfall! They were both down, and we got a “Both these guys!” chant. Bandido tried to get Galeno on his shoulders, but Galeno escaped. Galeno removed an elbow pad and hit a clothesline, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 15:00! Bandido got a rollup for a nearfall. Bandido hit a suplex, and that popped the crowd. Bandido nailed the 21-Plex for the pin! That might be the indy match of the weekend. Yes, I liked it that much.

Bandido defeated Galeno Del Mal at 16:27.

* Bandido got on the mic and thanked a few people and thanked WrestleCon. He said Galeno was his student when he was 14 years old! He put Galeno over as the next star, and they hugged. Awesome.

* Veda and Joe indicated the main event was next. Emil Jay got in the ring and said we have a BONUS match. (Again, this bonus is because Ricochet and the Gates of Agony are still in transit! No idea if the fans even knew that.) Veda and Joe were surprised we had the bonus match.

7. Man Like DeReiss vs. Ethan Allen for the Progress World Title. DeReiss rapped his way to the ring and took his time (he’s clearly stalling!) Ethan carried two belts to the ring; one is presumably his Progress Tag Title belt. Emil just said the other belt is a Rev Pro tag belt. Joe noted that DeReiss just defended it against Michael Oku a few hours ago. An intense lockup to open; Allen is taller and thicker. They fought briefly, but Allen rolled to the floor to confront some fans. In the ring, DeReiss knocked him down with some shoulder tackles, then a bodyslam at 1:30.

Ethan mounted DeReiss and repeatedly punched him, and was booed. He kept MLD grounded. DeReiss hit a brainbuster at 4:30. He hit some clotheslines and a superkick for a nearfall. Allen hit a top-rope elbow drop for a nearfall at 6:30. DeReiss got a sunset flip for a nearfall, and they traded rollups. DeReiss hit a kip-up stunner and a spinning sideslam, then the top-rope 450 Splash for the pin! That fit in nicely as a bonus match, and a bit of a breather between Galeno-Bandido and the main event.

Man Like DeReiss defeated Ethan Allen to retain the Progress World Title at 8:36.

8. “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. Michael Oku (w/Amira Blair) and “Jet Speed” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight. Ricochet leaned into the camera and said how the Gates of Agony just arrived. Knight wore his TNT Title belt. We had a LOUD “F— TNA!” chant before the bell. Dombrowski quickly thanked Tony Khan for sanctioning this match and allowing AEW wrestlers to participate on the show. Oku and Ricochet opened, and they traded quick reversals, both missed dropkicks, and had a standoff. Joe and Veda talked about how this is actually a rematch from last year’s “Forbidden Door,” won by the Demand.

All six brawled to ringside. Bailey’s team hit stereo planchas onto the heels at 2:30. They continued to loop ringside. Liona hit a Pounce that sent Oku over the top rope, and his foot got caught in the ropes! Oku got free from the ropes, but Ricochet stomped on the damaged ankle. The cameras missed Liona throw Knight through the entrance set on the stage. The Demand made quick tags to keep Oku in their corner. Ricochet tagged in and made a lazy cover at 7:00, then let Kaun back in to continue the beatdown. Dombrowski said Knight was slowly making his way back to ringside.

Oku nearly tagged out, but Bailey was pulled off the apron. Oku finally hit a shotgun dropkick at 9:30, and he got the hot tag to Knight. Kevi hit some European Uppercuts on Kaun, then some clotheslines and a flying forearm. Liona hit a bodyslam and a senton on Kevin, and the heels now worked over Knight. Bailey got a hot tag at 12:00, and he hit some quick kicks on Liona. Bailey hit a top-rope missile dropkick on Liona, and they were both down. Ricochet and Oku got back in and traded forearm strikes.

Oku hit a tornado DDT. He nailed a Fosbury Flop to the floor at 14:30. Oku struck Ricochet right on the top of his head. Kaun hit a plancha to the floor. Liona had Jet Speed on him and hit the fallaway slam-and-Samoan Drop combo. Ricochet got a stunner on Oku for a nearfall at 16:00. Kaun hit a running suplex. Bailey hit a moonsault kneedrop. Oku superkicked Liona, but he was just dazed. The babyfaces hit triple superkicks on Toa. Knight hit a springboard flying forearm. Oku hit a frog splash on Ricochet for a nearfall at 17:30. Oku locked in the half-crab; Ricochet tapped out, but Liona was distracting the ref! Liona dropped Oku with a headbutt. Ricochet hit a springboard flying clothesline to pin Oku!

“The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun defeated Michael Oku and “Jet Speed” Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight at 18:41.

Final Thoughts: It goes without saying that if you have Triller+, you are probably watching that Galeno-Bandido match. Worth reiterating that Galeno is still just 24. If I were WWE and owned AAA, I would build my Mexican promotion around Galeno — he is just a beast. The main event earned second, and the Swirl’s match took third.

The slow-motion comedy stuff was fine — it’s not my thing, but it seems to be a staple of these supershows. The opener was exactly what you’d expect with guys in their 40s and 50s, but the crowd enjoyed it. We were missing a top-notch women’s match here, but a really good show overall.