JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 79): Roth’s review of the reveal of the surprise referee for the JCW Strangle-Mania main event, Nic Nemeth vs. Caleb Konley in a best-of-three-falls match

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By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 79)

Taped March 21, 2026, in Saginaw, Michigan, at The Vault

Streamed April 16, 2026, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

A video recapped last week’s show, followed by the Lunacy intro. Let’s get started with the final Lunacy before Strangle-Mania…

Ring announcer Kid Cadet introduced Vampiro, who came to the ring. Vampiro discussed how he wants a retirement match and said there was a reason he never went to the big companies for too long, and there was a reason for that. Vampiro called out Violent J, who walked to the ring. J said he loved Vampiro and chanted for him. He said Vampiro was his best friend and knew him beyond the ring. J went over the history of Vampiro on Lunacy, including the tag team of Mad Man Pondo and Mickie Knuckles.

J said Vampiro sold out. Vampiro said J taught him he had to survive on the road.. and dropped 35 F-bombs across three sentences. Impressive. J said Vampiro seems to have a lot of anger, and if everyone in the locker room combined their mistakes, they still wouldn’t equal how many Violent J has made. Vampiro asked J to give him his retirement match. He said the doctor said he couldn’t walk, despite the fact that Vampiro was walking in the ring. Vamp said he wanted his retirement match at Strangle-Mania. J asked who Vamp wanted his opponent to be. Vamp said it should be Vampire vs. Frankenstein, so Vampiro vs. PCO. J granted the match.

Big Vito walked out and said that was all very lovely, and like “As the World Turns.” Vito demanded that everyone wipe off the makeup. Vito said he and Vampiro had been friends for 35 years. Vito said Vampiro is a former world champion. Vito said Vampiro beat Sting, Hulk Hogan, and was JCW Heavyweight Champion. Vamp made a blowjob joke towards Vito, who said Vampiro never beat him. Vampiro asked J to put Vito in the match against him and PCO. Vito and Vamp shook on it, so it will be Vito vs. PCO vs. Vampiro in Vampiro’s retirement match at Strangle-Mania…

Joe Dombrowski and Mark Roberts checked in on commentary and plugged Strangle-Mania, which starts at 11:59 PM local time on April 17 in Las Vegas. Joe and Mark ran down the card before they sent it backstage, where J-Rod barged into Dani-Mo’s room and beat her down, and shoved a banana peel on her…

An ad aired for upcoming tapings with a war theme…

A limo was shown arriving in the parking…

In Vito’s office, Luigi Primo walked up and asked Vito for a second chance. Vito said Primo will be in a Sicilian Street Fight against PCO. Primo responded, “But, I’m from Naples.” Funny. Vito handed Primo a fish to give the Brothers of Funstruction for the kiss of death…

1. JCW Women’s Champion “Big Al” Alice Crowley vs. J-Rod vs. “Dynamite” Dani-Mo in a three-way non-title match. Late in the match, Al hit a Saito for a near fall. J-Rod hit an Olympic Slam for a near fall. J-Rod pulled out brass Knuckles. The referee tried to take them from her, but she decked the ref with them. Mo came to the ring, and Dani and Al worked together to take out J-Rod. J-Rod threw Al out of the ring. Dani hit Little Miss Twist (Twist of Fate) on J-Rod and pinned her…

“Dynamite” Dani-Mo defeated JCW Women’s Champion “Big Al” Alice Crowley and J-Rod in a non title match.

Jerry’s Jabber: A good match,. J-Rod and Big Al work well together as two power wrestlers.

Backstage, Luigi Primo delivered the fish to the Brothers of Funstruction, and they said they needed to get out of there…

Mac Davis was backstage and asked Jeeves about the mystery man. Jeeves said people would find out after the main event…

An ad aired for a JCW Livestream…

A vignette aired for Father Bronson’s Red Love with the date of 4/18…

Backstage, Abel and Jaxon were looking for drugs while Barnabas the Bizarre freaked out…

Mac Davis interviewed J-Rod, who said she would get a bigger partner and bring her own referee, and wants Big Al’s title…

Inside his office, Vince Russo yelled at Caleb Konley for going into business for himself by attacking Cocaine. Russo said he booked Caleb against Nic Nemeth. Jasmin St. Claire walked in, and she asked about the rumors of The St. Claire Monster Corporation splitting up. She asked for a match to change Russo’s mind…

2. Luigi Primo vs. PCO in a Sicilian Street Fight. PCO hit a shoulder block, and Primo threw the pizza dough that PCO just walked out of the way of. PCO overpowered Primo and beat him down. Even while Primo was being beaten down, he spun the dough. Primo hit PCO with a cookie sheet, which PCO no sold. Primo tried with a garbage can, but PCO punched the can, and it struck Primo’s face. PCO delivered a clothesline, then called for the PCOSault. Rather than go up top, he locked in the Sharpshooter until Primo tapped…

PCO defeated Luigi Primo by submission in a Sicilian Street Fight.

Jerry’s Jabber: A typical PCO squash match.

Mac Davis interviewed Steven Flowe. Jaxon and Abel showed up looking for drugs, and then a pissed off Cocaine showed up and grabbed Flowe, who apologized…

An ad aired for JCW Merch (it’s the only merch commercial I have seen that goes over the entire roster)…

Mac Davis interviewed Dani-Mo and “Big Al” Alice Crowley in a purple room. Mac asked if Big Al was going to put the belt on the line. Dani said she would…

Backstage, Ruffo was looking for Yabo so they could leave because the fish meant they would be sleeping with the fishes…

3. “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong, Mr. Happy and Beast Man (w/Jasmin St Claire) vs. Disco Ray (w/The Ring Rat) and “The Brothers of Funstruction” Ruffo and Yabo. Ruffo walked to the ring while searching for Yabo, who was nowhere to be found. Ruffo wanted a Hulk Hand and ran backstage, leaving Disco Ray by himself. The Ring Rat came in and offered her breasts and butt to the monsters, who had cornered Ray. Jasmin entered the ring and pushed The Ring Rat down. Jasmin rolled on top of her before setting her in the corner. Mr. Happy, Beast Man, and Kongo Kong took turns hitting their finishers on Disco Ray before pinning him…

“The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong, Mr. Happy, and Beast Man defeated Disco Ray and “The Brothers of Funstruction” Ruffo and Yabo.

Jerry’s Jabber: This was just a reason to have The Ring Rat touch her breasts and butt.

Backstage, Ruffo continued to look for Yabo and broke down while saying they got him… An ad aired for ICP on The Warped Tour…

Backstage, Mac Davis was with Facade, who discussed his scramble match at Strangle-Mania…

4. Caleb Konley (w/Vince Russo) vs. Nic Nemeth in a best of three falls match. Russo sat in on commentary (joy). Nemeth put Konley in a cradle for a quick one count. Nemeth kept things on the mat until Konley rolled out of the ring and sucker punched Nemeth once he was back in the ring. Nemeth headbutted Konley, who threw Nemeth into the ring post. Konley grabbed a handful of tights while getting a three count.

Caleb Konley took the first fall to go up 1-0.

Konley choked Nemeth on the ropes. Russo said the only reason Nemeth wasn’t champion was because of Triple H. Konley worked on Nemeth’s arm. Konley hit an atomic drop and another move for a near fall. Konley picked Nemeth up for a burning hammer, but Nemeth reversed it into a Danger Zone for the three count.

Nic Nemeth took the second fall to even it up at 1-1.

Nemeth hit a jumping DDT for a near fall. Nemeth hit a Fame-Asser for two count. Konley threw Nemeth into the ringpost again and it was only a two count. Nemeth went for another Danger Zone and Konley mule kicked Nemeth and as Konley had him pinned, Kerry Morton ran in and started attacking Caleb Konley, and the match was thrown out.

Caleb Konley fought Nic Nemeth to a no-contest in the third fall.

Jerry’s Jabber: This was the best match on the show by far, until the best of three falls match ended up being thrown out, as opposed to giving the win to Konley.

An ad aired for ICP’s coffee table book about their wrestling careers…

JCW Champion Cocaine walked out of a red room in the backstage area…

5. Cocaine vs. Shane Mercer for the JCW World Heavyweight Championship. Cocaine ran and dove over the top rope onto Mercer. Later, Mercer applied a Randy Orton Special… a chin lock. Mercer swung Cocaine around by his neck before locking in the Coquina Clutch. Cocaine’s arm fell twice, and he escaped the clutch with a few jawbreakers and then hit a spinning sideslam.

Cocaine booted the ref as Mercer pulled him in the way. Mercer attempted the Moonsault & Battery, but Cocaine reversed it into a powerbomb. Steven Flowe walked to the ring with his guitar and acted like he was going to hit Mercer, but he hit Cocaine with the guitar instead. Mercer woke up the referee and covered Cocaine for a nearfall. Cocaine pulled out his baggy and dumped the contents on himself. Cocaine hit a top rope Coke Slam for the win…

Cocaine defeated Shane Mercer to retain the JCW World Heavyweight Championship.

Jerry’s Jabber: Another good match until the finish. They did this exact betrayal two weeks in a row, which is just odd.

Mac Davis talked with Jeeves, who said mystery man would be revealed after the break…

The Blast from the Past was Shockwave and 2 Tuff Tony vs. The Headbangers from New Year’s Eve Ninja Party 2012 Worcester, Massachusetts at the Worcester Palladium…

Backstage, Cocaine was pissed and opened random doors while looking for Steven Flowe…

Joe Dombrowski and Mark Roberts checked in on commentary to promote JCW social media when The Outbreak came out. Roberts gave them his Blood Pressure medication…

An ad aired for Strangle-Mania…

Mac Davis interviewed Vito in a backstage area. PCO shocked Vito with a taser and said “Strangle-Mania”…

Violent J walked to the ring and said the biggest event in JCW’s history, Strangle-Mania, is coming to Las Vegas. J ran down the card for Strangle-Mania and then said they acquired the rights to a new superstar, who will have a special role in the main event. J introduced the mystery man. Jeeves walked out. Jeeves wanted credit for making the deal with the mystery man, who will be the special guest referee of the Strangle-Mania main event. Jeeves said the man is the top one percenter in wrestling and introduced him.

EC3 walked out and grabbed the mic before saying it was his honor to stand in the ring with Violent J. EC3 called Jeeves his cousin. EC3 said he would call it down the middle and there would be no Russo shenanigans in the main event of Strangle-Mania…

Backstage in a red room, Yabo was shown tied up…