JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 76): Roth’s review of Nic Nemeth’s open challenge, Flowecaine vs. The Outbreak, Vince Russo, Violent J, and Big Vito set up a match for control of the company

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By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 76)

Taped February 22, 2026, in Detroit, Michigan, at Harpo’s

Streamed March 26, 2026, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

A quick bit of housekeeping. JCW aired a show called “JCW Lunacy: Panic Zone,” which streamed live via YouTube on March 22. I mistakenly assumed it was the name of a taping rather than a live show because the ad for it aired alongside the next few tapings and Stranglemania. Here are the results of JCW Lunacy: The Panic Zone.

-Cocaine defeated Disco Ray (w/ The Ring Rat)

-Amazing Maria and JCW Women’s Champion “Hollyhood Haley J” defeated Giselle Shaw and J-Rod

-JCW American Champion Facade and “The Brothers of Funstruction” Ruffo and Yabo defeated “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong, Beastman, and Mr. Happy (w/ Jasmin St. Claire)

-“Big Al” Alice Crowley defeated Dani-Mo

-Mickie Knuckles and “The French Canadian Frankenstein” PCO (w/ Big Vito) defeated “The Outbreak” Jaxon & Abel (w/ Barnabas the Bizarre)

-Caleb Konley defeated Luigi Primo

-Nic Nemeth defeated Kerry Morton by pinning Shane Mercer

With that out of the way, let’s get this Lunacy started!

A recap of last week’s show aired, followed by the Lunacy intro video…

Ring announcer Mark Roberts welcomed the crowd to Lunacy and introduced DJ Clay, and finally introduced Vince Russo. Joe Dombrowski and Veda Scott checked in on commentary while Russo made his way to the ring. Russo said he never wanted it to come down to having to choose between Big Vito and Violent J.

Violent J will pick two men, and Big Vito will pick two men. If J’s team wins, Russo and J become co-owners; if Vito’s team wins, Russo and Vito become co-owners, and J gives up his ownership. Russo introduced Violent J, who then came to the ring. Russo said the world was waiting for J’s answer. J responded with the very good question of why he would risk losing his company. Russo said that at 49 percent, J has no power, because Russo can veto anything J wants.

Russo said J needs to get back and wrestle. J said he has two blown-out knees and hasn’t wrestled since his retirement match in Japan three years ago. J said if his doctor found out he was wrestling, he would call him and slap him through the phone. Funny. Russo said if the answer is no, just say it. J responded with I’ll do it. Russo and J shook on it.

Big Vito walked slowly to the ring. Vito was upset that Russo and Violent J shook on it. Vito said he can’t wait to be the new owner of JCW. Vito said his first order of business would be to have J wipe the paint off his face. His second order of business would be to never let the fans back in. Vito said Faygo Juice will never be seen again. Vito said there’s not a chance in hell J will win. If J wins, Vito will be dressed head to toe in Juggalo drip, and his face will be painted, and he will wear a wig and clown shoes in front of the fans. J said he would make Vito dance to the music of Insane Clown Posse.

Russo asked if Vito agreed to do this. Vito accepted. J added the stipulation that Vito would have to drink two liters of Faygo. The match will happen next week on Lunacy. J was willing to shake Vito’s hand, but Vito stalled. Eventually, Vito and J shook hands. J pulled Vito in and said his team will not lose…

A vignette aired for Red Love by Father Bronson…

Veda Scott and Joe Dombrowski ran down the card…

1. Sewacide vs. Caleb Konley. Konley tried to remove Sewacide’s mask at one point. Sewacide put Konley in an Octopus hold but let go. Konley went for Sewacide’s mask again. Konley hit a Lethal Injection for a near fall. Konley tried for a senton, but Sewacide got his knees up. Sewacide hit a very bad-looking suicide dive before hitting the Cross Cutter for a two count. Konley ripped off Sewacide’s mask, and it was revealed to be Matt Cross. The match was then ruled a disqualification.

Caleb Konley defeated Sewacide by disqualification.

Jerry’s Jabber: I was mystified because last week I said it clearly was Konley under the mask, but I second-guessed myself this week. For storyline purposes, it was Kross, but I stand by my belief it’s been Konley every other time. The match was just okay.

Vito and Mickie Knuckles argued in a bathroom. Vito thought Mickie was too horny and smelled bad. Mickie gave Vito the double bird when Mr. Anderson interrupted and said something, but it was tough to make out because he whispered. Vito responded that Anderson would get it Sopranos style…

Backstage, The Outbreak rubbed their noses due to the cocaine from last week. Barnabas was irritated because The Outbreak wouldn’t leave him alone…

2. Sophia Rose vs. Dani-Mo. Dani tripped Sophia hit a springboard leg drop, then followed it up with a delayed Vader Bomb. Dani attempted a Suicide Dive, and Sophia hit her in the head. Sophia hit a pump kick, then stomped Dani in the corner. Sophia attempted a face wash and slipped or something (either way, it looked awful). The match was bowling-shoe ugly, as Sophia hit an awful neckbreaker. Dani hit a springboard schoolgirl on Sophia for a nearfall. Dani hit a Code Red on Sophia for a two-count. Sophia hit a Drive By and a TKO for a near fall. Dani hit a double springboard cross-body for the win.

Dani-Mo defeated Sophia Rose.

After the match, J-Rod blindsided Dani, then Alice Crowly made the save…

Jerry’s Jabber: This match was awful. I don’t know if it’s because Sophia is newer or what, but almost every move seemed like it was in slow motion, and Sophia messed up a basic snapmare. With JCW having more accomplished indie workers, it shows when someone doesn’t have a certain level of experience.

An ad aired for Stranglemania… A vignette aired for The Green Phantom…

3. Ken Anderson vs. Mechawolf for the JCW World Championship. They started with a tie-up, and Anderson pushed Mechawolf into the corner. A short time later, Big Vito walked to the ring with a kendo stick and started to beat Anderson to end the match…

Ken Anderson beat Mechawolf by DQ to retain the JCW World Championship.

Jerry’s Jabber: I don’t have much to say as the match never really got started before Vito ran in and ended it.

Backstage, Cocaine was confronted by Steven Flowe, who said that he doesn’t want Cocaine looking out for him all the time. He added that the “booger sugar” should help in the match against The Outbreak..

Mac Davis interviewed Violent J backstage and asked him what he planned to do. J said the legacy of 27 years is on the line, and the one thing he has that gives him an advantage is 100 percent pure insanity. He made it seem like 2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack would be his picks…

Backstage, Vito gloated to the cameraman about beating Anderson, who showed up and put Vito in a sleeper hold until Vito went out. Anderson slapped Vito to wake him up…

Nic Nemeth walked to the ring and said PCO wasn’t at the arena. He called for an open challenge. Facade came to the ring and said he would put his American Championship on the line…

4. Facade vs. Nic Nemeth for the JCW American Championship. Facade started with cartwheels, and Nemeth tried for numerous quick pinfalls. Nemeth whipped Facade into the corner, and Facade did a headstand before hitting a dropkick. He attempted a springboard but changed course at the last second. Nemeth hit Facade with a neckbreaker. Late in the match, Facade hit a springboard side kick, followed by a springboard coast to coast for a near fall. Facade attempted the slowest suicide dive, only to be caught with a Nemeth super kick for a two count. Facade feigned an injury and used a small package to pin Nemeth…

Facade defeated Nic Nemeth to retain the JCW American Championship.

Jerry’s Jabber: A typical Nic Nemeth match, nothing more.

An ad aired for Pro Wrestling Library…

The Blast From the Past segment was a Royal Rumble-style match from Legends and Icons in 2011. The entrants included the Headbangers, Jimmy Snuka, U Gene, Viscera, Rikishi, Ronnie Garvin, Jim Duggan, Zach Gowan, and Rob Conway…

Vito walked into where Facade was hanging out and recruited him for his team…

5. “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel (w/Barnabas the Bizarre vs. “Flowcane” Steven Flowe and Cocaine. Jaxon started off bleeding from the head. He fell to the ground and trapped Flowe in a triangle choke. Cocaine tried to go Old School, but Jaxon shook the ropes and caused him to fall. The Outbreak took control. Cocaine grabbed Jaxon out of the ring. Jaxon and Abel hit 3-Z (3-D with a zombie theme) for a near fall. Jaxon tried to hit As Above So Below, but ended up hitting Abel instead of Flowe. Cocaine hit a springboard cutter. Cocaine pulled his baggie out, and the zombies tried to get it. Flowe threw the powder in the zombies’ faces and hit an elbow drop for the fall.

“Flowecaine” Steven Flowe and Cocaine defeated “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel.

The Outbreak chased Barnabus up the ramp to end the episode…