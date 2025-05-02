TNA Impact results (5/1): Moore’s review of Joe Hendry and The Hardys vs. Frankie Kazarian and The Nemeths, Moose vs. Zachary Wentz for the X Division Title, Leon Slater vs. KC Navarro

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,084)

Irvine, California at the Bren Events Center

Simulcast live May 1, 2025, on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from the TNA Rebellion PPV aired (a show that I was in attendance for. Really great and sold-out crowd. Lots of positive energy around the product. I will post a experience report soon)…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer…

“Say his name and he appears! I believe in Joe Hendry! Clap clap!”. TNA Champion Joe Hendry made his entrance. Hendry talked about still being the World Champion. He soaked in the cheers. He talked about coming from Scotland and not only wrestling as TNA Champion, but also wrestling Randy Orton at WrestleMania. Hendry said it didn’t matter that he wasn’t 100%, everyone believed and he’s still TNA World Champion.

Hendry said that would be a great fairy tale ending, but then the end of Rebellion happened, where he got attacked by Trick Williams. Joe said he went to confront Trick on NXT and Trick didn’t show up. Joe said he instead got jumped by DarkState. Joe dared DarkState to come at him this time because he’s calling out Trick Williams again. Trick’s theme played, but Trick appeared on the big screen.

Trick said that he wasn’t in the building, but he’s still watching the show. He said the six person main event sounds like a banger, but also an opportunity for a person to get hurt. Trick said he hopes Joe’s shoulder is doing well. The picture cut off. Joe said if Trick is too afraid to face Joe, the show must go on. Hendry hyped the six person main event to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: Joe Hendry has been busy the last few weeks. Working multiple TNA and WWE shows the last two weeks. This was a bit of a repeat of his show opening promo on Tuesday, minus DarkState. A bit repetitive for me closely following both shows, but a lot of viewers actually don’t cross over, so this was fine. It’s very intriguing seeing Joe and Trick work as the top babyface and heel on two shows simultaneously. TNA put the world title on Kenny Omega off a handshake agreement with AEW. Might they put the world title under a signed agreement on Trick Williams? (To set up Mike Santana to defeat Trick to become the true main character of TNA Wrestling).

Gia Miller interviewed Trey Miguel and Zach Wentz. Gia asked Zach how he feels about pinning Moose and getting himself a title shot against Moose. Trey and Wentz hyped up teaming with Sean Waltman and hoping that Zach gets the X Division title. Gia did the Rascalz hand wiggle at Trey to end the segment…

Tom Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

Hannifan and Rehwoldt recapped he Callihan vs. Warner barbed wire match while selling the brutality of the match…

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella met up with Sami Callihan backstage. Steph De Lander and Mance Warner showed up. De Lander said that because of Sami’s match with Mance, she and Mance missed out on a paycheck at Rebellion. Sami said he didn’t get paid either. Sami then got in Mance’s grill said that he and Mance had one of the most violent and bloody matches in TNA history.

Sami said the only thing he could do now is respectfully shake Mance’s hand like a man. Mance agreed and also bragged about their match being historic. Mance said what they did in the ring must be illegal in the streets. Mance shook Sami’s hand. Sami then said “we’re done… for now…”. Santino nodded in approval…

John’s Thoughts: Yes, the match was bloody, but if you’ve followed their feud going back to MLW, you’d see that this is almost a carbon copy of the stuff they were doing there. Deathmatch wrestlers gotta deathmatch. Deathmatch bloodlust must be addictive because we even see deathmatch wrestlers Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland also never giving up the blood even though they don’t need it. This scene reminded me of the aftermath of their MLW match too, that lead to Mance and Sami forming a opposites tag team. If anything, that could lead to the return of the good ol’ southern boy Mance Warner that was so good in MLW.

Mike Santana made his entrance from the stands. The local competitor was “already in the ring”…

1. Mike Santana vs. Isaiah Moore. Santana no sold a kick combination. Santana spiked Moore with a Death Valley Driver. Santana hit Moore with a cannonball and a sit-out power bomb for the quick win.

Mike Santana defeated Isaiah Moore via pinfall in 1:02.

Santana took a mic and spoke in Spanish to a crowd that reacted well to him (Irvine is more SoCal than LA. It’s the big city between Anaheim and San Diego). I think he said something like, “what up to all mah Latino homies in California!”. He talked about closing his chapter with Mustafa Ali and the Order 4. He said his father taught him that the top of one mountain is the beginning of another. Santana then called out Joe Hendry (which actually drew mild boos).

Santana said he has respect for Joe holding the fort, but Joe has something Santana wants and needs. Santana said he will climb the mountain to become TNA World Champion. Santana dapped it up with fans at ringside to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: One thing I like about quick squashes is that they can easily establish secondary finishing moves. It helps makes those nearfalls in real matches actually mean something (The contrast would be Eddie Edwards and Sami Zayn never beating anybody with their Blue Thunder Bomb). It looks like the timing and trajectory is still set for Santana to win the World Title in his hometown of New York City. I still think it should have been Frankie Kazarian that came out of Rebellion as World Champion because it would have set up a strong heel opponent for Mike while also rewarding Frankie for the awesome heel character work he’s done over the past year. As I mentioned earlier, TNA did put the world title on Kenny Omega off a handshake deal? Might they be setting up Trick Willy to be the next big bad in TNA to give Mike Santana a dragon to slay come Slammiversary?

Tom Hannifan did an ad read for Invicta Fighting Championships, an all-woman MMA promotion owned by TNA’s parent company Anthem…

A replay aired of Eric Young and the Northern Armory choking out Steve Maclin with a chain at Rebellion…

TNA International Champion Steve Maclin was in the middle of making is entrance, but he was jumped by Eric Young and The Northern Armory and beat up and choked with a chain again. Hannifan said it was Deja Vu from Rebellion. Young backed down when guards came out…[c]

Santino Marella berated Eric Young and The Northern Armory about the attack on Maclin. Young told Santino to do something about it. Maclin stormed the room and had to be held back by security. Santino booked Maclin vs. Young for next week…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt recapped the instant replay footage of the finish of Rebellion’s Ultimate X match. Rehwoldt claimed that the spear hit and the feet hitting the floor was too close to call (even though the replay clearly shows that Slater even bounced up a bit after touching the ground before getting speared. They should have stuck with the obstructed view angle)…

Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel made their entrance. Hannifan noted that this upcoming match was actually the contractually obligated rematch Zach Wentz was owed when he lost the TNA X Division Championship to Mike Bailey recently. Hannifan noted that Wentz appeared at NXT No Mercy as X Division Champion. Moose and Alisha Edwards made their entrance…

2. Moose (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. Zachary Wentz (w/Trey Miguel) for the TNA X Division Championship. Wentz countered a Go to Hell with a huracanrana and dropkick combo. Wentz hit Moose with a dive at ringside. The show cut to commercial.[c]

Moose was dominating the match back from break with methodical offense. Wentz rallied with a CQC combo. Wentz hit Moose with a PK and Triangle Moonsault. Wentz hit Moose with a corkscrew crossbody block for a nearfall. Moose hit Wentz with a Pop-up Power Bomb for a good nearfall. Moose and Wentz traded counters. Moose hit Wentz with an impressive Springboard Crossbody. Wentz came right back with a Code Red for a nearfall.

Wentz reversed a Spear into an X Factor. Wentz hit Moose with a Final Flash (Spiral Tap) for a nearfall. Moose escaped Wentz’s UFO Cutter attempt. Alisha Edwards held at Wentz’s feet which allowed Moose to nail him with a Spear for the victory.

Moose defeated Zachary Wentz via pinfall in 6:33 of on-air time to retain the TNA X Division Championship.

Hannifan hyped upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A good match with a wonderful closing segment, but with the crap finish. Not crap because of the heel cheating, that’s fine; but rather crap-ass due to it being very repetitive how The System win their matches off basic distraction finishes. I really didn’t think they had to protect Wentz here. Aside from that, good stuff. With Mike Bailey and Josh Alexander gone, we need to see TNA utilizing people like Wentz, Miguel, Austin, Slater, and maybe a babyface Moose to fill in the work rate void left by Bailey and Alexander.

The TNA Injury report aired which recapped TNA’s real life and presumably kayfabe injuries. In terms of real scares, Hannifan said that Leon Slater is doing okay after that splat he did at Rebellion where nobody caught him…

Rehwoldt plugged TNA’s partnership with a health product company by revealing the new TNA Bioflex Recovery room where wrestlers can get treated with “infrared technology”…

Gia Miller tried to interview Mustafa Ali, but he just walked past her looking disheveled and despondent. John Skyler said that with Tasha Steelz in the hospital, he has to fill in as press secretary of the administration. Skyler said Ali hasn’t been the same since Rebellion. Skyler claimed that Ali is about to destroy everything…

Cody Deaner made his entrance. Hannifan noted hat Deaner announced on social media that May 1st was the last day of his TNA Contract. Deaner said he appreciates Santino and the Board of Directors for giving him one last chance to speak to the people. He said he couldn’t secure a new contract because he hasn’t won a match in a year. Deaner said winning isn’t always about pinfalls and victories. The crowd gave Deaner the “What?” treatment.

John’s Thoughts: Ugh. Can Steve Austin send out a worldwide PSA to declare that anyone who does the “What” chant ever again is a certified punk ass b*tch? (Austin has said that he regrets inventing this thing).

Deaner talked about growing up in a small town wanting nothing more than being a pro wrestler. Deaner said people laughed at him for sharing his dream, but he can stand here after 25 years to say he’s a proud professional wrestler. Deaner won the crowd with that one. He said he isn’t just a proud pro wrestler, but also a proud husband and father of four amazing children. Deaner chuckled again at stealing Heath Slater’s gimmick.

Deaner said there was one company that gave him a chance, the three letters under his feet, TNA. A TNA chant ensued. Deaner said if this is last night in a TNA ring, if he loses his contract tonight, he is not a loser because the people make him feel like a winner. He thanked each and every one of the fans. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella made his entrance. Santino said he’s choking up after seeing Deaner’s speech.

He said he’s not authorized to renew Deaner’s contract, but he can provide an extension to TNA Under Siege, down the road from Deaner’s small town in Canada. Santino said Deaner will be facing former world champion “Edwards Edwards” (Eddie Edwards). The people chose that they want to see the match.

Santino said if Deaner wins, he has a case for the Board to renew Deaner’s contract. Former TNA X Division Champion Robbie E and former WWE Divas Champion Alicia Fox made their entrance. Robbie is Robert Stone now and Fox is now going under her real name Victoria Crawford.

John’s Thoughts: Now that Meta Four has broken up and Crawford is back on TV, can we get the reunion between Noam Dar and the “Beautiful Alicia Foooooooooox”?

Stone called Deaner a “waste of life”. Stone said that Deaner’s contract is up. Stone said that Santino is under review. Santino said TNA is the wild wild west with nepotism and favoritism. He said TNA needs someone with history in TNA and a vision. Stone said the higher ups have put him in charge of reporting any mistakes he makes. Stone said that the deputy Director of Authority Victoria Crawford will assist him and she even has a Knockouts Title match against Masha at Under Siege.

Stone said that with Crawford as champion, TNA will have a champion they can be proud of. Not a savage like Masha. Stone wished Santino good luck because he’ll be watching him really closely. The segment ended with Tom Hannifan pointing out that Stone doesn’t work for TNA and works for NXT. He was also baffled that Alicia Fox was awarded a title match without earning it…

The commentators plugged upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Credit to Deaner for not letting the What chants get to him. Deaner truly is a talented and lovable talker. The segment was A bit messy in terms of Robbie randomly going back to his heel manager persona out of nowhere. That said, we’ll see where this goes because I feel like Robert Stone does a great job making the most out of any situation that he’s in. I especially liked his babyface manager work when he and his sons got to work alongside NXT 2.0’s Von Wagner. Alicia Fox is talented too an I’m curious to see how she does after all these years off national television. If anything, give her back Noam Dar! Noam Dar x Alicia Fox was a guilty pleasure on WWE TV for me back in the day.

Ariana Grace and Santino Marella faced off and bickered against Robert Stone and Victoria Crawford. Tessa Blanchard showed up to berate Santino and praise possible change in Robert Stone. Stone told Tessa to follow him so they can discuss business…

Hannifan and Rehwoldt checked in on commentary. Hannifan wondered how a WWE talent in Robert Stone can be a part of the Anthem Board of Directors. Hannifan then announced that the famous wrestling interviewer, Chris Van Vliet, was in the crowd. Hannifan noted that Van Vliet’s next guest is Indi Hartwell…

Maggie Lee made her entrance first. Her opponent was Jody Threat. Hannifan noted the retirement of former NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura officially retiring from pro wrestling this past week…

3. Maggie Lee vs. Jody Threat (w/Dani Luna). Jody dominated with strikes early on. Jody hit Maggie with a draping boot and Seated Senton for a nearfall. Maggie came back with a mule kick and sweep for a kickout. Maggie hit Jody with a Yakuza Kick in the corner for a nearfall. Maggie put Jody in a Bow and Arrow which Jody reversed into a pin with a kickout. Jody hit Maggie with a reverse Bronco Buster and German Suplex.

Maggie raked Jody’s eyes. Maggie hit Jody with a Tower of London for a nearfall. Jody rolled up Maggie for a two count. Jody hit Maggie with shortarm lariats and an F5 for the victory.

Jody Threat defeated Maggie Lee via pinfall in 5:20.

Hannifan plugged upcoming segments…[c]

The Elegance Trio were coaching Maggie Lee in the locker room. The Concierge asked what was the best thing to get when you just had a loss? BOTOX!!! Ash, Heather, and The Concierge dragged Maggie away, chanting “Botox!”…

Gia Miller introduced Indi Hartwell to the Impact Zone. Indi made her entrance doing her signature Dexter Lumis thumbs up. Indi thanked everyone that supported her the last few years. An “Indi Wrestling” chant ensued. Indi talked about growing up in Australia watching the TNA knockouts, and now she’s proud to be one? Gia asked Indi who she wants to face?

Indi said she has history with the women on the roster. She said she doesn’t just want to be on the roster, but she wants to shake things up. Indi said she’s happy to “cross the line”. Hannifan plugged Indi’s shirt which was on sale online…

A TNA Under Siege ad aired…

John’s Thoughts: Simple and humble introduction for Indi. I was surprised they never really gave her a shot on the main roster, especially after her really good character work in NXT and NXT 2.0, most notably as the wrestling daughter of Johnny Gargano and Candace LeRae. She’s a great addition to the roster, especially if they need someone to do backstage pre-tapes. I wonder if she’ll cross paths with her on-air best friend Steph De Lander?

Hannifan and Rehwoldt ran through the advertised Under Siege card so far…

First Class made their entrance first. Leon Slater made his entrance. They kept showing the instant replay of the Ultimate X finish…

John’s Thoughts: No matter how many times they replay that finish, they can’t change that Slater’s feet were solidly on the ground.

4. Leon Slater vs. KC Navarro (w/AJ Francis). KC mocked Slater’s dance, and ate some right hands because of it. Slater hit KC with a handstand elbow. Slater caught KC with a kick. Slater took down KC with a 619, which Hannifan noted is the area code of southern Irvine, CA (It’s the extended San Diego area code). The ref caught AJ grabbing Leon’s leg and ejected him.

Navarro hit Leon with a Satellite DDT for a nearfall. Slater tagged Navarro with a Big Boot. Slater hit Navarro with a Modified Final Cut. Slater landed on his feet off a sidestepped flip dive. Slater caught Navarro with a Crescent Kick. Slater hit Navarro with a Swanton 450 for the victory

Leon Slater defeated KC Navarro via pinfall in 4:23.

John’s Thoughts: Solid enhancement boost. Happy to see Leon Slater looking okay after that crash and burn off the 450 at Rebellion (You can easily get busted shoulders or knee caps doing a front bump off two stories). I like TNA getting really consistent with their push of Leon Slater. They are pushing him as their next big X Division star, akin to AJ Styles, Frankie Kazarian, Chris Daniels, Amazing Red, and others. The finish of Ultimate X sets him up as Moose’s adversary which will ultimately lead to him being X Champion. I wonder how much time Leon has on that “youngest X Division Champion ever” clock?

Masha Slamovich cut a promo to promote her upcoming match against Victoria Crawford…

Hannifan hyped the main event of the show…[c]

A replay aired of Joe Hendry getting jumped by the DarkState faction on NXT this past Tuesday. Hannifan advertised Joe Hendry, Hank Walker, and Tank Ledger vs. Three Members of DarkState on next week’s NXT. Hendry had blue kinesio tape on his injured shoulder…

The heels made their separate entrances first for the main event. Joe Hendry and The Hardy Boyz came out to their mashup entrance theme…

John’s Thoughts: That Hardy entrance music is magic. TNA can let Matt and Jeff go back and forth to WWE whenever they want, but they need to lock them down on their side too. Matt and Jeff were the reason TNA sold out in a large venue in Los Angeles and have been selling out houses wherever they are advertised. The Hardys are definitely TNA’s money makers and MVPs now and hopefully they can stick round for as long as they can continue to work the safe style they have been working recently.

5. Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, and Jeff Hardy vs. Frankie Kazarian, Nic Nemeth, and Ryan Nemeth. Kazarian gave Hendry a cheap shot off the apron. All six men ended up brawling. The babyfaces dumped the heels to ringside and did Matt’s Delete chant.[c]

Matt gave Ryan a Side Effect and his signature woah elbow drop for a nearfall. Nic and Kazarian attacked Matt when the referee wasn’t looking, which allowed Ryan to take control. The heels cut the ring in half on Matt with quick tags. Matt got a window of opportunity after a legsweep on Frankie. Jeff caught the hot tag and hit Nic with his signature leg drop combo. Jeff got a two count on Nic after a slingshot double boot.

Jeff hit Nic with Poetry in Motion. Matt hit Nic with a Side Effect. Jeff got a two count after a splash. Joe hit all three opponents with Fallaway Slams and did his Zoolander turn. Joe hit Nic with a Standing Ovation. Trick Williams dragged Joe to ringside and tossed his injured shoulder into the steel steps. Ryan tripped Jeff off a Swanton attempt. Nic hit Jeff with the Danger Zone (Zig Zag) for the victory.

Nic Nemeth, Ryan Nemeth, and Frankie Kazarian defeated Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, and Joe Hendry via pinfall in 6:50 of on-air time.

After the heel trio left, Trick left Joe Hendry lying in the center of the ring after a Trick Shot. The show closed with Trick Williams standing tall…

John’s Thoughts: A solid television main event that also put some good heat on the heels involved. That’s two SoCal shows in a row where the crowd who paid to see a Jeff Hardy Swanton Bomb were screwed out of one by the Nemeth Brothers. Good heat brother (and the crowd got their consolation Swantons with Leon Slater doing two. Heck, Dana Brooke gave them a Swanton on Sunday too!). I like them establishing Trick as a top heel in front of a fresh new audience.

I’m curious to see how Trick does in this role too. We’ve seen him as the heel manager and hype man for Carmelo Hayes, but now he has the spotlight as the main event wrestler heel. Again, it would be interesting if this leads to Trick becoming TNA Champion. No Elias to be seen, but I would assume that a guitar shot from him is what ultimately costs Joe his championship in the end to splinter him off to a feud away from the world title. A solid follow up to the Rebellion show with some standard character and storyline development. Hoping next week’s show is filled with more pre-tapes and promos to allow the different feuds to stand out more. Gonna be interesting too, now that WWE is back to having TNA stars on their Tuesday show with Hendry fully inserted into the television program and some other wrestlers even teased for the battle royal on next week’s show.