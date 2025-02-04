What's happening...

NXT TV, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Damian Priest, Outback Jack, Chris Sabin, Aaron Solo, Mike Santana, Billy Watson, Ed Gantner

February 4, 2025

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes NXT Champion Oba Femi and Trick Williams vs. “A-Town Down Under” Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show received an A grade in our post show poll from 55 percent of the voters. B finished second with 29 percent of the votes. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Outback Jack (Peter Stilsbury) is 67.

-Damian Priest (Luis Martínez) is 43.

-Chris Sabin (Joshua Harter) is 43.

-Aaron Solo (Aaron Solow) is 38.

-Mike Santana (Mark Sanchez) is 34.

-The late “Whipper” Billy Watson died on February 4, 1990 at age 74.

-The late Ed Gantner (Ed Gantner Jr.) was born on February 4, 1959. He took his own life at age 31 on December 31, 1990.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.