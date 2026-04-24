House of Glory “Las Vegas Culture Clash” results: Vetter’s review of The Hardys vs. Good Brothers vs. The Main Event for the HOG Tag Titles, Bandido vs. Amazing Red, Brody King vs. Zilla Fatu

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “Las Vegas Culture Clash 2026”

April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Pearl Theater at The Palms Casino

Streamed live on TrillerTV.com

The lighting was good, and the overall production values were top-notch. The ramp is level with the ring, and that will be important later on.

Scott D’Amore apparently was the producer for the five shows at the Palms. This is the venue where the Collective events were held last year. The fans were in tiered seating, not all on the floor.

* Sam Leterna was our ring announcer. JD from New York and Jason Solomon provided commentary. I can see that the crowd is several hundred fans. Before the second match, Leterna announced this was a sellout!

1. “Cash Flow” Ken Broadway vs. Raymond Bright. I’ve seen Bright on the NJPW Academy shows; he’s a young Black man with blondish and he’s shorter than ring vet Broadway. Ken backed him into a corner, then backed up and danced and got booed. Bright teased a kick but threw up a handful of gold dust; it popped the crowd. He hit a running body block for a nearfall, then he tossed Broadway to the floor at 2:30.

Ken caught him in the ring curtain a la Fit Finlay and punched him. In the ring, Ken hit an elbow drop, and he tied Bright’s arms behind his back. He hit a second-rope flying European Uppercut for a nearfall at 4:30. Bright hit a series of punches and a flying Superman Punch! Bright hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 6:30. Broadway tossed him into the corner, then hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall.

Ray fired back with a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Bright threw another punch with gold dust flying everywhere (the crowd loves that!) He missed a dropkick; that was awkward. He missed a frog splash. Ken hit a running “Currency Kick” (penalty kick), then a top-rope elbow drop for the pin. They had an awkward exchange late in the match, but recovered fine. Decent match.

Ken Broadway defeated Raymond Bright at 9:13.

2. Phumi Nkuta vs. Raheem Royal vs. Kuro vs. JJP vs. JJ Doze vs. Angel Jacquez in a scramble. Again, Kuro is from France; I’ve seen him in APC Catch from Paris. This is his HOG debut. Nkuta is an undersized legit fighter; he’s had just a handful of HOG matches, and right on cue, JD said it’s his first match of the year. Angel is the Lex Luger “Narcissist” gimmick, with four full-length mirrors carried behind him on the way to the ring. Obviously, his build is great. The mirrors have sparklers on top! Awesome.

Kuro and Angel fought on the floor; JJP dove onto both of them. JJ Doze hit a flip dive onto all three! Phumi and Raheem traded fast-paced offense in the ring. Solomon said Phumi is 11-0 in his MMA career (for his size!) He hit a German Suplex that sent Angel to the floor at 2:00. Kuro hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Doze hit a Lungblower to the back, then a tornado DDT on Angel. Angel hit a clothesline on JJP at 4:00 and chopped the youngster.

Angel powerbombed Doze over the top rope and onto the ramp (which is at the same height as the ring), and the crowd was aghast as Doze crashed! There was more brawling on the floor. Rahim stood on top of the staircase entryway and hit a CRAZY moonsault to the floor on four guys 15 feet or more below at 6:30, and he landed on his feet! Dangerous spot but executed flawlessly. In the ring, Phumi hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. Kuro hit a pumphandle powerbomb for a nearfall.

JJP hit an Exploder Suplex on Kuro, tossing him into a corner. JJ Doze hit a shotgun dropkick, then a 450 doublestomp. Angel hit a running knee, and he put Doze in a Torture Rack and spun him to the mat. However, Phumi grabbed Angel and locked in a cross-armbreaker! Phumi hit a spinning suplex and pinned Angel. That was a really, really good scramble with a memorable dive.

Phumi Nkuta defeated Raheem Royal, Kuro, JJP, JJ Doze, and Angel Jacquez at 9:48.

3. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Charlie for the HOG Women’s Title. Charlie was formerly known as Dakota Kai, and she got a massive pop. This is just her second match in a year (I previously reviewed her return against Kris Statlander). I think Shotzi had nine matches over Mania weekend, and it feels like I’ve seen nearly all of them! Solomon said Shotzi is 1-0 in singles matches from NXT, but they’ve been in the ring multiple times against each other or teaming. Basic reversals early on, and Shotzi hit a second-rope missile dropkick.

Shotzi hit a 619. Charlie hit jumping double knees to the chest; the commentators weren’t sure how to call it, either. Shotzi hit a rolling cannonball for a nearfall at 2:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Charlie hit some clotheslines, then a running kick in the corner and a Facewash Kick, then a belly-to-belly suplex for a nearfall at 5:30, and JD noted it was a tribute to former stablemate Bayley. Shotzi hit a DDT onto the ring apron. She dove through the ropes, and they crashed against the guardrail on the floor.

They got in the ring, and Charlie stomped on Shotzi’s head and hit a modified Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 7:00. Charlie hit a doublestomp out of the corner. Shotzi hit a rolling Koppo Kick; that’s new! They were both down at 8:30. They traded punches, and Shotzi hit a back suplex. Charlie hit a backbreaker over her knee. Shotzi nailed a top-rope senton, but Charlie immediately rolled her over for a believable nearfall! Shotzi hit a running mule kick for the pin. That was a lot of fun. Not sure where Charlie winds up, but she looks healthy and good to go.

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Charlie to retain the HOG Women’s Title at 10:31.

* Steph De Lander ran to the ring and attacked Shotzi. She held the women’s title above her head while she placed a foot on Shotzi’s chest. She threw the belt to the mat and left.

4. Brody King vs. Zilla Fatu in a non-title match. Solomon said this is a first-time-ever encounter. (I LOVE that this is non-title; it increases the likelihood that Brody could win.) Fatu wore his HOG Title belt around his waist. An intense lockup to open and Brody has the size advantage. They traded shoulder blocks with neither going down. Brody unloaded some loud chops and a back suplex, then a senton at 2:00. He dove through the ropes onto Fatu. They looped ringside and brawled.

King whipped Fatu into the guardrail. In the ring, Zatu hit a flying headbutt at 4:00 as Brody was tied in the Tree of Woe. Zilla hit a plancha. They again looped ringside and traded chops. In the ring, King hit a decapitating clothesline at 7:00, then a rolling cannonball for a nearfall. They got up and traded more chops. Zilla hit a Samoan Drop and a frog splash for a nearfall at 9:00. Zilla was angry and irritated, and he jawed at the ref. Zilla went to the top rope, but Lance Anoa’i ran to ringside and attacked Fatu, and the ref called for the bell.

Zilla Fatu vs. Brody King went to a no-contest at 9:46.

* Lance got in the ring and raised Brody’s hand, but Brody clobbered Lance! Zilla hit a flying Samoan Spike on Lance. Zilla and Brody traded two more chops, then they shook hands. Fatu hit a frog splash on Lance for good measure.

5. Daron Richardson vs. Joey Silver for the HOG Cruiserweight Title. Richardson came out solo tonight. Basic reversals early on, and Solomon noted the absence of Diamond Virago . Solomon noted that Daron has the “Sideshow Bob” hairstyle. Funny because true. Daron hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 2:30. Joey fired up and hit a clothesline and a dropkick. Joey shoved a sucker into Daron’s mouth at 5:30, and he hit a kick for a nearfall, then a “Starburster” pumphandle powerbomb for a nearfall. Joey hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Daron struck him with a hard lollipop and hit a “Crossout” swinging neckbreaker for the tainted pin. Solid.

Daron Richardson defeated Joey Silver to retain the HOG Cruiserweight Title at 6:51.

6. Amazing Red vs. Bandido. Red wore his sharp red-and-black one-piece. (I much prefer this over his ‘mechanic’ look. JD called this a ‘dream match.’ Bandido wore his ROH World Title belt. They shook hands and bowed, and I have goosebumps already. This crowd was HOT. JD said that Red is more in demand as an opponent than he was 15 years ago, and I wouldn’t dispute that. (Again, he’s still just 43!) They missed dropkicks and had a standoff at 1:30. Bandido dropped him with a shoulder tackle. Red hit one back. Red dove through the ropes, and he landed in the front row, earning a “holy shit!” chant.

Bandido hit a flying cannonball onto Red in the crowd at 4:30! Bandido got on a landing and dove about eight feet down into a crossbody block onto Red. In the ring, Red hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall at 7:00. Bandido hit his impressive delayed vertical suplex on Red! He legit held him for a minute. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 10:30. Red hit a DDT for a nearfall. Bandido hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 12:30. Red hit a huracanrana. They got up and traded chops.

Bandido popped him up and hit a stunner at 14:30. He went for the 21-Plex, but Red blocked it, climbed on Bandido’s back, and hit the Code Red for a nearfall! Awesome! The crowd chanted, “Fight forever!” Red missed a couple of spin kicks but nailed the third kick to the head. Bandido hit a modified Go To Sleep, then an incredible 21-Plex where he picked up Red as he was lying face-first on the mat! That was awesome! The commentators rightly marveled at that finish. Wow.

Bandido defeated Amazing Red at 16:39.

7. Charles Mason vs. Michael Oku (w/Amira Blair) for the HOG Title. A feeling-out process early on, and Oku hit a huracanrana and a dropkick at 1:30. Mason flipped Oku to the floor. Amira went to check on Oku, but Charles grabbed her by the hair and dragged her on the phone. “This is absolutely repulsive!” Solomon said. Oku hit a dropkick on the floor at 3:00 and threw Mason into the ring. Blair was escorted to the back. Mason hit a DDT onto the ring apron. They again fought on the floor, with Mason hitting some chops.

They got into the ring, but Mason choked him in the ropes. Oku fired up and hit some chops. He hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 7:30, then a high-angle back suplex, and he jawed at the crowd. Oku hit a missile dropkick, and they were both down at 9:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Oku hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Oku nailed a Fosbury Flop to the floor at 10:30. In the ring, Mason sprayed mist in Oku’s eyes, hit a Meteora, and his rolling DVD for a nearfall.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Mason went for a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant, but Oku reversed it into a single-leg crab. Oku hit a running knee to the side of the head, then a springboard moonsault for a nearfall at 13:30. Mason applied his rear-naked choke in the center of the ring! Oku got to the ropes to escape, with Mason rolling onto the adjacent ramp. Oku hit a Canadian Destroyer onto the ramp at 16:00! They were both down on the ramp.

The ref began counting them both out. Mason was bleeding. Mason tossed Oku into the ring but didn’t get back in; he was going to accept a count-out! (He did that last month!) Amira ran down the ramp and speared Mason and threw him back in! Oku hit a frog splash, then a second one for a nearfall at 17:30. Oku immediately applied the half-crab, and this crowd was going nuts! However, Mason got the rear-naked choke locked in. The ref checked on Oku and called for the bell. Another really good match.

Charles Mason defeated Michael Oku via submission to retain the HOG World Title at 18:29.

* The Good Brothers came out for the main event, then the Hardys, as this was slated to be just two-on-two. However, the Mane Event came out and demanded to be included in the match!

8. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows vs. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black in a three-way for the HOG Tag Team Titles. Lyon and Midas have not been on the same page for months! Matt got the crowd chanting “Delete!” while Lyon roared like a lion. Karl jumped in and traded some reversals with Jay to open the action. Jay hit a standing moonsault. Gallows backed Midas into a corner at 2:30 and hit some punches to the ribs, then a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall on Black.

Matt got in and twisted Doc’s arm. Jeff tagged in, and he battled Karl. JD said the Hardys and Good Brothers haven’t shared a ring since 2017! Karl hit a spinebuster on Midas for a nearfall at 6:00 and dragged Black to their corner. Gallows hit a roundhouse kick to Black’s ear and a series of elbow drops. Lyon got a hot tag at 8:30, and he hit a swinging uranage on Karl. TME hit stereo kicks on Jeff. Midas hit the “Throwing Knife” spear on Jeff. Jay hit his flip dive through the ropes onto the Good Brothers.

Midas and Black brawled away from the ring. Everyone was now brawling away from the ring. In the ring, Matt hit the Side Effect on Midas. The Good Brothers beat up Jeff. At 12:30, we heard the familiar music of The Righteous! Vince and Dutch emerged from the back and stood on the stage. The Good Brothers stood on the ramp and glared at them, and slowly walked over to confront the Righteous. Meanwhile, Midas got a rollup on Matt. Matt hit a Twist of Fate on Midas! Jeff hit the Swanton Bomb on Midas for the pin! Lame finish to an, honestly, pretty mediocre main event.

Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy defeated “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows and “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black in a three-way to retain the HOG Tag Team Titles at 14:06.

* Matt Hardy got on the mic and thanked the crowd.

Final Thoughts: First, the great stuff, and I do mean great, because Red-Bandido was everything you could hope for from them. I’ve always been a huge fan of Bandido, but I’ve always thought the set-up for the 21-Plex looked lame — it forces the opponent to be in an awkward, unnatural position, bent over and grabbing the ropes. So, the way Bandido hit this finisher on Red, it was just awesome.

On any other show, Mason-Oku would be the best match, but tonight, it was merely second place. I will take Brody vs. Zilla for third, narrowly ahead of Shotzi-Charlie, but all four of the top-tier matches were good.

There definitely was some bad…. too much interference. Lance Anoa’i in one match, the Righteous in another. I didn’t mind Steph De Lander’s attack on Shotzi, as it came after that match had concluded.

The main event felt slow. Adding a third team allowed for more resting of these aging stars; Jeff Hardy was again in the ring at most for two of those 14 minutes. It was awkward when they brawled to the floor, and JD and Solomon were speculating that Jeff might take a big dive… and no one took a dive, and they all just got back into the ring. I really don’t know why that was picked to go on last, because even on paper (before watching it play out), there was no way the three-way tag was going to be better than the top four matches I already outlined. The good from the top four matches (plus a fun scramble with a big bump) definitely outweighs the bad.