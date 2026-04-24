ROH on HonorClub results (4/23): Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs. Adam Priest and Tommy Billington in a tornado tag match, Mark Davis vs. Beef

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 163)

Taped March 22, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios

Streamed April 23, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Stori Denali, Tony Nese, and Ariya Daivari over Angelica Risk, Brandon Cutler, and Terry Kid.

2. Mark Davis beat Beef.

3. Johnny TV, Mace, and Mansoor over Main Man Oro, Keagan Garland, and Angel Fashion.

4. Diamante defeated Rachael Ellering in a Pure Rules match.

5. Angelico, Serpentico, Eddie Colon, and Orlando Colon beat “The Frat House” Cole Karter, Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, and Preston Vance.

6. Billie Starkz beat Hyan.

7. Blake Christian and Lee Johnson defeated Adam Priest and Tommy Billington in a tornado tag match.