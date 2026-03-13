ROH on HonorClub results (3/12): Lee Moriarty vs. Josh Woods for the ROH Pure Championship, LFI’s open challenge for the ROH Tag Team Titles, Proving Ground matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 158)

Taped March 1 in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios

Streamed March 12, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. ROH Women’s Champion Athena fought Maya World to a draw in a Proving Ground match

2. Red Velvet defeated Hyan to retain the ROH Women’s TV Title

3. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean over QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto in a Proving Ground match

4. Sammy Guevara and The Beast Mortos beat Eddie Colon and Orlando Colon to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles

5. “The Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, and Stori Denali (w/Mark Sterling) beat Mark Davidson, Parker Li, and Angelica Risk

6. Scorpio Sky over Bryan Keith

7. Lee Moriarty defeated Josh Woods to retain the ROH Pure Championship