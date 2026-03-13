JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 74): Roth’s review of the Brothers of Funstruction removing their makeup, PCO and Mickie Knuckles vs. Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony for the JCW Tag Team Titles

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By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 74)

Taped February 22, 2026, in Detroit, Michigan, at Harpo’s

Streamed March 12, 2026, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

A bit of housekeeping to start. I missed last week’s episode due to being sick. I will also be retiring from reviewing the episode after Stranglemania next month. Now, let’s get into the Lunacy which took place on my 40th birthday!

The show started with an ad for the Lunacy post-show with Mac Davis, Page, and Noel Harlow. A recap aired of last week’s episode, which included Violent J having a promo battle against Vince Russo and Big Vito, Vito socking Russo, and saying J will never be back. Facade retained the JCW American Title against Mecha Wolf, the Brothers of Funstruction were revealed as Johnny “Two Times” Chichone and Danny “the Drill” Chicone – two gangsters who are in Witness Protection… The Lunacy intro played…

Ring announcer Mark Roberts welcomed everyone to Lunacy and introduced “The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo. Two men walked out in leather jackets. Danny “The Drill” (f/k/a Yabo) had the mic and introduced his brother Johnny “Twitchin’ Two Times” Chicone (f/k/a Ruffo), and the Brothers of Chicone. Danny said they were put in witness protection. Johnny took the mic and said the clowns are done, and the Brothers of Funstruction are finished.

Chicken Huntin’ played, and Violent J walked slowly to the ring. Danny said they were there to say goodbye because bad people are after them. J said that people make mistakes, and who gives a flying F, he doesn’t care. He said they are the Brothers of Funstruction. “We are Juggalos, and we don’t live in regret,” J said. He added that Juggalos don’t judge and impressively dropped the F word about seven times in one sentence and ended his promo with two more F words: “Family Forever.” The Brothers hugged J.

Big Vito’s music hit, and he walked to the stage. Vito used several expletives, as did the crowd, and said that the clowns aren’t going anywhere. Someone nailed Vito with popcorn. Vito said the Brothers ratted on the Family, and they will get in the car or risk being killed. J called Vito in close, then kneed him in nuts, and told the Brothers, they got this. The Brothers attempted to put clown shoes on Vito.

PCO and Mickie Knuckles ran into the ring and jumped the Brothers. Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony ran out with weapons to run off PCO and Mickie Knuckles. 2 Tuff Tony said that Russo made a match for the tag titles with 2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack against PCO and Mickie Knuckles for tonight…

Joe Dombrowski and Veda Scott checked in on commentary and ran down the card…

Backstage, Matt Cross knocked on Vince Russo’s door. Russo said Cross is an independent contractor he paid to take out Kerry Morton. Russo wanted to know what Cross wanted. Cross wanted a match with Caleb Konley, where if Cross won, he would be the chosen one. If Konley wins, Cross leaves JCW for good…

An ad aired for Three Town Beat Down, which is the name of the March tapings…

A vignette aired for Isaiah Red Love…

Vito saw Russo backstage and argued with him about ratings. Ken Anderson showed up, and his presence irritated Vito…

1. JCW American Champion Facade vs. Disco Ray (w/The Ring Rat) in a non-title match. Disco said before we wrestle, we have to get down, and Disco pulled off James Brown moves. Facade tried to cheap-shot Disco with a kick, but it was caught. Disco went for a Bronco Buster, and Facade moved. Facade hit a springboard front dropkick for a two count. Facade walked across the top rope and hit a Thrust Kick. Disco hit a weird-looking Thesz Press, and a Dusty Rhodes’ Bionic Elbow. Disco performed a swinging neckbreaker for a near fall. Disco and Facade each went for a clothesline and hit each other. The Ring Rat got on the apron and distracted the ref, while Facade kicked Disco Ray right in his Disco Balls for the win…

Facade defeated Disco Ray.

Jerry’s Jabber: Facade works well with pretty much anyone. Disco Ray would be great if he were a heel or didn’t have the disco gimmick. Instead, he comes across as a weird combo of Disco Inferno, The Cat Ernest Miller, and Human Tornado. Ring Rat looked like a Funkadactyl in her outfit.

Backstage, Vito was annoyed by the cameraman. Mickie Knuckles peeled a banana and deep-throated it, then shoved the rest of the peel in Vito’s mouth and sexually assaulted him. Ugh…

A music video aired for WTFOMG! By Wakko Kid…

A Mark Roberts Deep Dive aired on Cocaine. He started as Pink Kane until he received a cease and desist order, which led to him becoming Cocaine. The rest of the vignette that aired just highlighted Cocaine in JCW…

2. “Flowcane” Steven Flowe and Cocaine vs. “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel (w/Barnabas the Bizarre). Cocaine started by pulling out a bag of white powder to lure Jaxon in while Flowe hit a Stage Dive from the top rope, then hit a springboard Stage Dive. Later, Flow out pulled another baggie. Barnabas hopped on the apron and said his potion was better than what was in Cocaine’s baggy. Flowe got black mist in the eyes, Cocaine hit the Cokeslam and reverse DDT on the Outbreak for the win.

“Flowcane” Steven Flowe and Cocaine defeated “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel.

After the match, Cocaine tried to revive Flowe, and did so by giving Flowe the antidote to the mist. Flowe ran backstage…

Jerry’s Jabber: This match was pretty good. The Outbreak works well with Flowcane, and they seem to be able to adjust their styles.

Backstage, Caleb Konley was waiting for Vince Russo, who finished using the bathroom. Caleb complained about Matt Cross, and Russo said maybe because Konley lost all the time is why TNA released him (that’s the second reference to a bigger company following a WWE mention earlier regarding Ken Anderson). Konley said after tonight, Russo will never doubt him again…

An ad aired for JCW Stranglemania… A vignette aired for The Green Phantom…

In another bathroom, Cocaine was trying to help Steven Flowe, who got irritated and said Cocaine isn’t his mother and wanted him to take care of The Outbreak…

3. “The Misfit” Matt Cross vs. “The Chosen One” Caleb Konley (w/Vince Russo). Russo sat in on commentary and said Veda can keep her beautiful heiny in that chair. Konley locked up with Cross, and they reversed each other until Cross executed a headscissors. Cross went to the top rope and missed a double stomp but hit a tope suicida. Konley backdropped Cross on the guardrail. Late in the match, Cross made a comeback with a springboard elbow on Konley. Konley performed a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Konley tried a double jump moonsault and missed. Cross performed the Cross Cutter for a two count. Konley hit The Burning Hammer for the win.

“The Chosen One” Caleb Konley defeated “The Misfit” Matt Cross, so Cross must leave JCW.

Post-match, the audience chanted for Matt Cross, who showed the audience love…

Jerry’s Jabber: These two always have good matches. I could have done without Russo commenting on Veda’s butt, and without Russo on commentary in general. This show makes it seem like the JCW just discovered swearing, given that there’s been cussing in every segment.

A backatage interviewer tried to get Vito’s attention, but he looked like he was in a coma…

A merch ad aired for shirts of every single JCW wrestler on the roster for some reason…

Backstage, Cocaine had a bat and “smashed” the zombies’ heads, while flashing lights flashed rapidly…

4. J-Rod and Sophia Rose vs. Dani-Mo and Alice Crowley. Big Al gave up her showrunner duties to be an active wrestler again. Big Al and Dani performed a double team splash on J-Rod before the match. Dani covered J-Rod. The count started once the bell rang, but J-Rod kicked out at two. Rose hit a handspring elbow in the corner on Dani. Sophia hit a running knee on Dani. Later, Big Al hit a Saito Suplex on J-Rod, Dani, and Big Al attempted the same splash move they successfully performed earlier, but it missed this time. J-Rod handed Sophia a pair of brass knuckles, and then Sophia hit Dani with them and pinned her…

J-Rod and Sophia Rose defeated Dani Mo and Alice Crowley.

Jerry’s Jabber: The match was okay. They all worked well together, but the awkward start and the cheap finish to the short match meant that we didn’t get to see a lot of what Rose can do.

PCO looked for Vito backstage. Vito was still comatose when PCO found them…

The Blast From The Past was Scott Steiner and Vader beating Shawn Summers and Roderick Street from the August, 2012 Bloody Mania 6 in Cave-In Rock, Illinois…

An ad aired for the JCW Lunacy post-show…

In the women’s bathroom, “Big Al” ambushed Sophia Rose and J-Rod, and it ended with someone making choking sounds…

Matt Cross left the building but ran into Violent J, who asked Cross to admit that he screwed him, which Cross did. J said he had three letters for him: KFC, as they are hiring. Funny.

5. PCO and Mickie Knuckles vs. 2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack in a No DQ match for the JCW Tag Team Titles. Mickie grabbed a chair and put it in the ring. PCO put other international objects in the ring. PCO grabbed the mic and spoke in French. Then said the only way they would put the titles on the line is a no DQ match, which Tony accepted.

Mack chopped Mickie in the boob, so Mickie retaliated by biting his penis through his trunks. Mack hit an enziguri. Tony put PCO in a chair and hit a cross body, which made a thud when Tony’s body hit both PCO and the area behind PCO. Mickie hit Mack with a trash can lid. Mack returned the favor while Tony set up a door bridge in the ring. PCO hit a DDT on Tony. PCO attempted a PCO Sault from the top rope, Tony cut him off and performed a DDT through the door bridge, which seemed accidental, as it looked like it was supposed to be a superplex. Mack put Mickie through a door with a spinebuster and pinned her for the win…

2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack defeated PCO and Mickie Knuckles to win the JCW Tag Team Titles.

Post-match, Micke and PCO beat down Mack and Tony. The Brothers of Funstruction came out and became clowns again. They ran off PCO and Mickie Knuckles…

Vince Russo checked on the comatose Vito, who wouldn’t respond…