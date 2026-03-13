ROH on YouTube lineup: The card for tonight’s special episode

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH special episode.
-Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. “TMDK” Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito, and Che Cabrera for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles
-Marina Shafir vs. Danielle Camela
-Wheeler Yuta vs. Serpentico
-Rush vs. Beef
-Ace Austin vs. KM
-CMLL Women’s Champion Persephone in action
Powell’s POV: The show was taped on March 1 in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. ROH’s special episode streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the ROH YouTube channel.
Be the first to comment