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ROH on YouTube lineup: The card for tonight’s special episode

March 13, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH special episode.

-Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. “TMDK” Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito, and Che Cabrera for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

-Marina Shafir vs. Danielle Camela

-Wheeler Yuta vs. Serpentico

-Rush vs. Beef

-Ace Austin vs. KM

-CMLL Women’s Champion Persephone in action

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on March 1 in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. ROH’s special episode streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the ROH YouTube channel.

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