2/1 AEW Dynamite results: Powell’s live review of Darby Allin vs. Samoa Joe in a No Holds Barred match for the TNT Title, Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher, Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet for the TBS Title, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brian Cage, AEW Tag Champions The Acclaimed in action

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 175)

Dayton, Ohio at Wright State University

Aired live February 1, 2023 on TBS

[Hour One] The Dynamite opening aired and then Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz checked in on commentary. Ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced Jon Moxley, who entered through the crowd with his father, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. The broadcast team noted that the show was being held roughly an hour away from Moxley’s hometown.

Hangman Page made his entrance. Moxley met Page at ringside and punched him. Moxley ran Page into the barricade and slammed his head off the ring steps. Moxley ran Page into the barricade again and then removed his own sweatshirt. Moxley tossed Page over the barricade. Moxley hopped off the barricade and hit Page, who then fought back while they brawled in the crowd.

Moxley and Page fought back to ringside. Moxley climbed onto the ring apron. Page threw a chair at Moxley. Page followed up by suplexing Moxley onto a chair and then rolled him inside the ring. Page threw the chair inside the ring, but referee Paul Turner kicked it out of the ring.

1. Jon Moxley vs. “Hangman” Adam Page. With both men finally in the ring, the referee called for the bell to start the match. Moxley bled from a cut above his right eye. Page targeted the cut with punches and was booed by the crowd. Page performed a fallaway slam that resulted in Moxley ended up on the apron.

Page leapt from the middle rope and was caught by Moxley clothesline. Moxley put Page in a sleeper hold while both men were on the apron, then released it and set up for a piledriver, which Page tried to reverse into the Deadeye. Eventually, Page hoisted up Moxley and dropped his head on the top of the ring post heading into a picture in picture break. [C]

Page performed a Death Valley Driver from the middle rope for a near fall coming out of the break. Page booted Moxley’s head. Moxley got back on his knees, slapped Page, and gave him the double bird. Moxley put Page down with a cutter. Page came back with a suplex, but Moxley no-sold it and fired back with a suplex of his own.

Moxley superplexed Page and then threw elbows at his head. Moxley applied a bulldog choke. He released the hold and then kicked Page several times. Moxley went for a Death Rider, but Page blocked it. Moxley rolled Page into an armbar, but Page reached the ropes with his foot to break it. Moxley stood up and made the throat slash gesture, but Page sent him to ringside.

Page went up top and went for a moonsault. Moxley avoided the moonsault and then Page landed on his feet. Moxley turned Page inside out with a lariat. Moxley and Page fought near a table and traded simultaneous clotheslines before Page performed a Popup Powerbomb that put Moxley through the table.

Moxley barely beat the referee’s count and was immediately hit with a lariat. Page performed a Deadeye for a good near fall. Page went to the corner and was booed. Moxley avoided a Page kick and then put him down with a big lariat. Moxley and Page stood up and traded forearm strikes.

Page superkicked Moxley and then performed a small package driver for a near fall. Page went to the apron and attempted a Buckshot Lariat that Moxley ducked. Page avoided whatever move Moxley was setting up for and then put him down with a tombstone piledriver. Page hit the Buckshot Lariat and got another close near fall. The crowd chanted for Moxley. Page applied a Bulldog Choke, but Moxley countered into a pin and got the three count.

Jon Moxley beat “Hangman” Adam Page in 16:40.

After the match, Page stood with his foot on the rope over Moxley, who was down on the mat. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta entered the ring. Page shoved Castagnoli. Moxley got to his feet and tried to go after Page, but Castagnoli held him back. Moxley flipped off Page and then laid down flat on his back. Castagnoli told Page to leave the ring, which he did…

Powell’s POV: A helluva match to open the show. It felt like a WrestleMania style match in terms of the number of potential finishers that Moxley kicked out of. I assumed going in that this would end the feud because it was the rubber match, but the post match bickering left me thinking there’s more to come. If so, I’m not complaining. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett tonight due to the iffy power situation in his area of Texas. Jake will be covering Smackdown on Friday night instead.