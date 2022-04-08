Tony Khan alleges that there is a “wildly expensive” anti-AEW social media campaign

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan stated on Twitter that an independent study has confirmed that many in the anti-AEW online community are not real people. “It’s a staff running thousands of accounts (plus) an army of bots to signal boost them,” Khan wrote. “Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?”

Powell’s POV: I’ll bet it’s that damn Arik Cannon, who promotes F1rst Wrestling in the Twin Cities. Okay, not really. Khan also encouraged “internet detectives” to do their own research. While Khan hasn’t shared details of the independent study that he referenced, nothing would surprise me given that this type of thing is done in politics, as just one example. The use of online bots for this type of a campaign is actually legal, but it sure would be embarrassing if someone could prove that a certain company was backing it financially. Khan’s tweets are available below along with a fair question that our own Jake Barnett tweeted in response to the allegations.

So, is anyone going to ask Tony if he hires any bot farms to promote AEW, or are we just going to naively assume none of his marketing and social engagement people understand how this all works? — Jake Barnett (@barnettjake) April 8, 2022

An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing? — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 8, 2022