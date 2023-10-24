AEW Battle of the Belts VIII rating and viewership, plus combined numbers with AEW Collision

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts VIII delivered 397,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The quarterly special delivered a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic. AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII combined for an average of 458,000 viewers and averaged 0.15 rating in the key demo.
Powell’s POV: For comparison sake, July’s Battle of the Belts VII delivered 524,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating. The same night’s AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts VII combined for an average of 552,000 viewers and averaged 0.18 rating.
