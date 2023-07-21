ROH Death Before Dishonor, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE live events (reports needed), Giovanni Vinci, Beer City Bruiser, Giant Silva, Shinjiro Ohtani, Lord Alfred Hayes, Bob Orton Sr., Sky Low Low

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will be held tonight in Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Insurance Arena. Join me for my live review beginning with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main pay–per-view card at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. The show features Roman Reigns and Jey Uso discussing the rules of engagement at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. The show includes the Royal Rampage match. We are looking for a volunteer to review Rampage on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be held on Saturday night in Regina, Saskatchewan at Brandt Centre. The show includes House of Black vs. The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn for the AEW Trios Titles. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE and NXT live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-NXT is in Lakeland, Florida at the Lakeland Armory tonight. NXT does not list matches for their live events.

-NXT is in Gainesville, Florida at MLK Center on Saturday.

-WWE is in Mexico City, Mexico at Arena CDMX on Saturday with a live event featuring the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest.

-WWE is in Monterrey, Mexico at Arena Monterrey on Sunday with a live event featuring the following advertised matches: Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio for the World Heavyweight Championship, and Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest, Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a four-way for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Giant Silva (Paulo César da Silva) is 60.

-Shinjiro Ohtani is 51.

-Beer City Bruiser (Matt Winchester) is 45.

-Giovanni Vinci (Fabian Aichner) is 33.

-The late Sky Low Low (Marcel Gauthier) was born on July 21, 1928. He died at age 70 on November 6, 1998.

-The late Bob Orton Sr. was born on July 21, 1929. He died at age 76 on July 16, 2006 following a series of heart attacks.

-The late Lord Alfred Hayes died on July 21, 2005 at age 76 following a series of strokes.