By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae in a Street Fight for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Isaiah Scott vs. Leon Ruff in a Falls Count Anywhere match, Jake Atlas vs. LA Knight, Sarray vs. Zayda Ramier, and more (38:00)…

