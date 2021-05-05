What's happening...

AEW Dynamite and MLW Fusion coverage, NXT TV and AEW Dynamite poll results, Bill Watts, Hiroshi Hase, Brooke Hogan, Chad Patton

May 5, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite is live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle in a Blood & Guts match. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight and is billed as the season finale. The show includes Lio Rush vs. Myron Reed for the MLW Middleweight Championship. Fusion streams Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page, and is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My reports are made available while the show streams on Wednesdays, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesday nights.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of A with 39 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 38 percent. I gave the show a C+.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 45 percent of the vote. A finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show a B- with a strong first hour and a tamer second hour, presumably due to the second hour running opposite the U.S. Presidential address.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bill Watts is 82.

-Hiroshi Hase is 60.

-WWE referee Chad Patton is 44.

-Brooke Hogan is 33.

