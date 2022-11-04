11/04 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 230): NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch discusses the NWA Hard Times 3 PPV, locker room leadership, working with WWE legends, what his trainer Harley Race would think of some modern in-ring styles

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch discussing the NWA Hard Times 3 PPV, locker room leadership, working with WWE legends, what his trainer Harley Race would think of some modern in-ring styles, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 230) and guest Trevor Murdoch.

