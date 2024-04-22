AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Wednesday's show will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place. Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. The show will air live this week on the west coast, presumably due to the network's sports coverage.