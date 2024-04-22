WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The WWE Draft begins on Friday’s Fox show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The WWE Draft night one

-Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles contract signing for the WWE Championship match at Backlash France

Powell's POV: The draft will conclude on the April 29 edition of Raw. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center.