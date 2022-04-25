WWE Raw preview: Randy Orton celebration, Becky Lynch returning, Raw Women’s Championship match, and an arm wrestling contest

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Bianca Belair vs. Sonya Deville for the Raw Women’s Championship
-Becky Lynch returns for the first time since WrestleMania 38
-Bobby Lashley vs. Omos in an arm wrestling challenge
-Randy Orton’s 20th anniversary in WWE celebration
Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Knoxville, Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my same night Raw audio reviews.
