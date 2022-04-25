AEW Dark Elevation preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Minoru Suzuki vs. QT Marshall

-Max Caster vs. Penta Oscuro

-Julia Hart vs. Kris Statlander

-Ruby Soho, Anna Jay, and Skye Blue vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura, and The Bunny

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brandon Cutler

-Steel City Brawler vs. Tony Nese

-Vince Valor vs. John Silver

-Luther, Bulk Nasty, Tito Oric, Jake Omen, and RC Dupree vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alan “5” Angels, and 10

Powell’s POV: A stronger than usual lineup. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday morning.