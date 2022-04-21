AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir for the TBS Championship

-Adam Cole vs. Tomohiro Ishii in an Owen Hart tournament qualifying match

-Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia with everyone banned from ringside

-Lance Archer vs. Serpentico

-Tony Schiavone interviews with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament qualifiers Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker

Powell's POV: Friday's Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center.