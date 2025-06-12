The American Gladiators reboot will feature AEW wrestlers and former WWE and TNA wrestlers as gladiators

CategoriesAEW News Impact News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mike “The Miz” Mizanin won’t be the only pro wrestling personality to appear on the American Gladiators reboot. Hollywood Reporter lists Wardlow, Eric Bugenhagen (f/k/a Rick Boogs), Jessie Godderz, Kamille, and independent wrestler J-Rod (Jessica Roden) as five of the sixteen gladiators for the Amazon Prime show. The gladiators will be given new “gladiator names” for the show.

The Miz will serve as the host. Chris Rose will handle the play-by-play duties. Rocsi Diaz is listed as the sideline reporter. Read the full list of gladiators and more at HollywoodReporter.com.

Powell’s POV: Wardlow lives! While I’m not familiar with J-Rod, I like the casting of Wardlow, Bugenhagen, Godderz, and Kamille. There’s no premiere date listed, but I enjoyed the original series and definitely intend to check out the reboot once it’s released.