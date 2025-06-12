What's happening...

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton throws out the first pitch at an MLB game (video included)

June 12, 2025

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton threw out the first pitch at today’s New York Mets game.

Powell’s POV: Stratton failed to throw a strike, but I’d still give her a spot on my beer league softball team. Stratton’s pitch was rough, but Jonny Fairplay still holds the record for throwing the worst ceremonial first pitch in the long history of baseball.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom June 12, 2025 @ 4:30 pm

    Gotta admit Johnny Fairplay’s a good baseball name!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.