WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton throws out the first pitch at an MLB game (video included)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton threw out the first pitch at today’s New York Mets game.

IT’S TIFFY TIME @WWE Women’s World Champion Tiffany Stratton threw out the first pitch at the Mets game today! pic.twitter.com/A2Vmjim9Xa — MLB (@MLB) June 12, 2025

Powell’s POV: Stratton failed to throw a strike, but I’d still give her a spot on my beer league softball team. Stratton’s pitch was rough, but Jonny Fairplay still holds the record for throwing the worst ceremonial first pitch in the long history of baseball.