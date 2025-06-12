Live Pro Wrestling “Sunset Slam 3” results: Vetter’s review of DJ Powers vs. Liviyah for the Live Pro Title, Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas vs. Erik Chacha and Jake Gray for the Live Pro Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Live Pro Wrestling “Sunset Slam 3”

May 31, 2025, in Middletown, Rhode Island at Rejects Beer Co.

Released June 11, 2025 on IndependentWrestling.TV

This is an outdoor show held outside a tavern, and it is clear that it is both cold and windy; spectators wore sweatshirts. I’m familiar with everyone in this lineup. Ref Scott Robinson provided commentary on the matches where he wasn’t referee. LMK and “Handyman” Jake Gray also joined commentary.

1. Jariel Rivera vs. Milo Mirra. Milo is the rookie who has built his whole gimmick around using a Pogo Stick to bounce into the ring. Rivera has a great physique and reminds me a bit of Juventud Guerrera. Jariel knocked him down with a shoulder block. Milo hit some chops. Jariel tripped Milo on the apron. In the ring, he hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 2:00. Jariel hit a delayed vertical suplex for a nearfall and remained in charge. Milo hit a plancha to the floor, then a second-rope corkscrew press for the pin. Good action; no Pogo Stick necessary today, and a commentator just said the same thing.

Milo Mirra defeated Jariel Rivera at 5:08.

2. It’s Gal vs. Seabass Finn. This should be good. Again, Finn has some amateur wrestling background, so I hate this silly fisherman’s gimmick because he’s better than it. Finn tied him up on the mat and ‘rowed’ his arms, and he hit a dropkick at 1:30. Gal hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall, then an impressive delayed vertical suplex. Gal hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 3:30. He mounted Finn and punched him, then stood up and flexed to get some boos. Finn fired back with a German Suplex for a nearfall at 6:00, and he peeled off his fisherman’s jacket. Gal brought his medals into the ring; the ref confiscated one, but Gal had a second one, and he struck FInn in the head with it to get the cheap pin.

It’s Gal defeated Seabass Finn at 6:27

3. Davienne vs. Little Mean Kathleen. These two just fought in Maine for Limitless Wrestling two weeks earlier, with Davienne winning handily. Davienne has thinned out a lot in the past year (good for her!) but she still has a clear height and overall size advantage. Standing switches to open. LMK bit Davienne’s wrist at 2:00, and she hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall. She went for a bulldog out of the corner, but Davienne blocked it and took control. She hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 4:30.

LMK hit some running buttbumps in the corner, then she ran up Davienne’s chest in the corner and hit a Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Davienne hit a sliding dropkick that sent LMK into the ring post, and Kathleen rolled to the floor to regroup. They fought in front of the fans on the floor as they looped the ring, and they ignored the ref’s count as he counted them both out!

Davienne vs. Little Mean Kathleen went to a double count-out at 7:57.

* LMK got on the mic and challenged her to another match that would be no-DQ at the next show on June 29.

4. Dante Casanova vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin for the NWA Midwest Title. I’ve seen Dante just once before, in February for ACW in upstate New York. He wore an Aztec Warrior headdress and an elaborate outfit, and he has a lot of tattoos. A commentator said Dante has been champion for 133 days and this was his 10th title defense. BRG is always the heel, and he was booed here. The commentators noted this was the third first-time-ever matchup of the first four bouts on the show. (LMK-Davienne was the repeat match.)

After a lot of stalling, BRG finally tied up with him at 1:30. Dante easily knocked him down with a shoulder tackle. Brett tried some chops that Dante no-sold, and Dante hit some louder chops. Brett hit some running back elbows in the corner and a clothesline for a nearfall at 5:00. Dante put a Claw on BRG’s head and repeatedly rammed it into the mat. Brett hit his fisherman’s twisting neckbreaker, and he kept Dante grounded. Dante hit a back suplex, and they were both down at 6:30. Dante hit a swinging slam for a nearfall. BRG got a rollup with a handful of tights, but the ref saw it. Dante hit a clothesline to the back of the head for the pin. Good match.

Dante Casanova defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin at 8:49 to retain the NWA Midwest Title.

5. “Starstruck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas vs. Erik Chacha and “Handyman” Jake Gray for the Live Pro Tag Team Titles. The commentators said Starstruck was supposed to face Waves & Curls, but they couldn’t make it, so Gray and Chacha answered the open challenge. Greene got on the mic and said W&C were too afraid to come and face them. Starstruck immediately tied up Gray and worked him over. A lot of basic action, with Greene hitting a running neckbreaker for a nearfall at 4:30. Channing hit a bodyslam.

Gray hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread, and he finally made the hot tag at 6:00. The under-sized Chacha hit a spin kick to the back of Channing’s head, then a bulldog for a nearfall. Channing hit a German Suplex on Chacha. Greene hit a superkick on Chacha at 7:30. Channing hit a flying leg lariat. Channing hit a second-rope flying European Uppercut on Chacha, and Greene made the cover for the pin. A decisive win for the champs.

Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas defeated Erik Chacha and Jake Gray at 7:55 to retain the Live Pro Tag Team Titles.

6. Mortar vs. Ricky Smokes. These two guys just had a match in Chaotic Pro Wrestling in March. Smokes is always the heel and he stalled before the bell, refusing to stay in the ring. Mortar chased him around the ring until they both got in, and we have the bell to begin. Mortar (think Rhino!) backed him into a corner and hit some chops, a headbutt, and some punches.) Mortar went for a Boston Crab at 2:30, but Smokes fought it off, and Ricky pushed Mortar shoulder-first into the corner. Ricky stomped on Mortar and stayed in charge.

Smokes hit a spear for a nearfall at 4:30. Mortar finally hit a roundhouse leg lariat, then a senton at 6:30. Smokes hit a jumping knee to the chin. Mortar hit a second-rope crossbody block, then a Lionsault for the pin. Easily the best match of the show. Their familiarity really came across here.

Mortar defeated Ricky Smokes at 7:04.

* LMK joined commentary here.

7. Jermaine Marbury (w/Benny the Basketball) vs. Sweatboy and AJP in a handicap match. This match wasn’t listed on the IWTV match listing. (Marbury just had to pull off a Wrestling Open show this week with an injury; I don’t know if that injury is about to happen in front of me.) AJP and Sweatboy are lifeguards, and AJP berated the crowd. Sweatboy is rotund and was wearing a T-shirt, but he took it off at the bell to reveal his big, white, pasty belly, which drew a reaction. LMK pretended to be swooned by Sweatboy’s physique. Jermaine tripped him. AJP got in at 1:30; the commentators weren’t aware this was a handicap match.

Basketball player gimmick Marbury ‘broke AJPs ankles’ on a side-step move. Sweatboy repeatedly snapped Marbury’s arm over the top rope, and the commentators joked about how this would affect Marbury’s jump shot. The lifeguards kept Marbury on the mat. AJP (think Josh Woods) tied Marbury’s arm in the ropes and stayed in charge. Sweatboy and Benny argued on the apron. Sweatboy wasn’t paying attention, and he snapped AJP’s arm repeatedly over the top rope. (The crowd is always amused by this spot.) Marbury hit some clotheslines on AJP, then dunked AJP’s head to the mat. We had a fun spot where Benny got a basketball and dunked it between the heels. Marbury got a rollup and pinned AJP. Funny match.

Jermaine Marbury defeated AJP and Sweatboy in a handicap match at 7:57.

7. DJ Powers vs. Liviyah for the Live Pro Title. Powers is 20, while Liviyah is just 18, so this might be the youngest combined-age main event I’ve ever seen. She’s taller-than-average (maybe 5’9″), but he has a height and overall size advantage. Powers got on the mic and berated Liviyah’s father in the crowd (she’s a second-generation wrestler). He attacked her from behind, and I started my stopwatch at first contact. He slammed her on the ring apron and rolled her into the ring. We got a bell at 00:49 to officially begin; DJ immediately hit a snap suplex on her.

Powers kept jawing in the direction of Liviyah’s dad. He hit a bodyslam and put a knee across her throat to get a nearfall. He choked her in the ropes, then dumped her to the floor. In the ring, he hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 3:30; I don’t think she’s landed a move yet. She hit some forearms to his chest. She charged at him, but DJ hit her with a boot to the sternum for a nearfall. He hit a twisting neckbreaker and kipped up. “At this point, DJ Powers is just showing off,” a commentator said. LIviyah jumped on his back and applied a sleeper at 5:00, but he ran backwards into the corner to knock her off.

DJ grabbed her by the hair to yank her from the turnbuckles to the mat, and he choked her. He grabbed a pro-Liviyah sign and ripped it up. Liviyah hit a second-rope missile dropkick at 7:00, and they were both down. She hit a flying shoulder tackle and some clotheslines and she was fired up. She hit a Helluva Kick. She set up for the Eye of the Hurricane, but he blocked it. She got underneath him in the corner and hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 9:00. He jumped up and hit a Superkick and a Claymore Kick for a nearfall.

DJ nailed a frogsplash going more than halfway across the ring, and he got a nearfall, and Powers was livid he didn’t win there. DJ accidentally hit a flying knee on the ref at 11:00. Powers picked up his belt but dropped it, opting not to hit her with it. He helped her to her feet, seemingly out of sympathy, but then he nailed a neckbreaker over his knee, and a new ref called a two-count. Liviyah hit a low blow uppercut, and she nailed the Eye of the Hurricane for the pin! New champion! That was fun.

Liviyah defeated DJ Powers to win the Live Pro Title at 12:41.

… BUT WAIT! The original ref got to his feet. He called for the match to be restarted! I restarted the clock. DJ hit a superkick and a frogsplash for the pin to retain the belt after all.

DJ Powers defeated Liviyah to retain the Live Pro Title at 12:58.

* DJ celebrated and started to leave, but Liviyah’s dad threw Powers back into the ring, and she hit a DDT on Powers. Liviyah hugged her dad before heading to the back.

Final Thoughts: I have written this many times, but I really enjoy these family-friendly Live Pro shows. I love seeing the kids in the crowd, ready to fight the heels, and fervently cheering on the babyfaces. I’ll stick with Mortar-Smokes for best match. Both youngsters in the main event are really talented and that takes second. A fun show overall.