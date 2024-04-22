TNA announces that Eric Young and Brian Myers are not medically cleared coming out of Rebellion event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA issued a medical report on Sunday that listed Eric Young and Brian Myers as not being medically cleared to wrestle. Young suffered a severe ear laceration during a table spot that required a plastic surgeon to reattach his severed ear. Myers is listed as having a shoulder injury that will require an MRI. Read the full update at TNAwrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: The story also notes that Josh Alexander suffered a severe ear laceration, and Hammerstone was evaluated for a concussion. Both wrestlers were cleared to wrestle. The nasty Young spot occurred when he took the Flux Capacitor off the top rope during his Rebellion match with Frankie Kazarian. Myers holds the TNA Tag Team Titles with Eddie Edwards. Here’s wishing Young and Myers the best.