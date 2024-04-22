NXT Battleground to be held at UFC APEX

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce that the NXT Battleground event will be held Sunday, June 9 at UFC APEX.

STAMFORD, Conn., April 22, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with UFC® today announced that NXT Battleground will emanate from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 9. This marks the first-ever WWE event to be hosted at the state-of-the-art, 130,000-square-foot event and production facility, which is home to UFC Fight Night events, Dana White’s Contender Series and more.

“We are always exploring new frontiers to showcase NXT and we are excited to bring Battleground to this world-class event and production facility in partnership with UFC,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

Limited NXT Battleground Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and much more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public, as well as register for exclusive pre-sale opportunities. To learn more or to place a deposit, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/battleground.

Powell’s POV: The Apex is a smaller venue with room for roughly 1,000 fans. I’m looking forward to seeing how an NXT show looks inside the facility.