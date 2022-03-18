03/18 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven, Moose visits Alexander’s home, Jay White and Chris Bey vs. The Motor City Machine Guns, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost vs. Giselle Shaw in a Triple Threat for the ROH and AAA Reina de Reinas Championships, Rhino vs. Steve Maclin

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven, Moose visits Alexander’s home, Jay White and Chris Bey vs. The Motor City Machine Guns, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost vs. Giselle Shaw in a Triple Threat for the ROH and AAA Reina de Reinas Championships, Rhino vs. Steve Maclin, and more (21:29)…

Click here for the March 18 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.