Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Philadelphia taping this weekend (reports needed), Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Eric Young and Joe Doering vs. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson in a lumberjack match for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Tasha Steelz vs. Mickie James in a street fight for the Knockouts Championship.

Powell’s POV: The show will be taped tonight in Philadelphia at 2300 Arena. Impact is also advertising Jonah vs. PCO, and Jay White, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Kenny King for Saturday’s taping. We are looking for reports from anyone attending the tapings. If you want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Victory Road 2012 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and will feature Awesome Kong matches. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.