Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven, Jay White and Chris Bey vs. The Motor City Machine Guns, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lady Frost vs. Giselle Shaw in a Triple Threat for the ROH and AAA Reina de Reinas Championships, Rhino vs. Steve Maclin

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Jay White and Chris Bey vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin: A match that looked great on paper and lived up to lofty expectations. The finish was nicely done, as it was a judgment call as to whether White broke up Sabin’s pin before the referee’s three count. So it felt like a good win for the Machine Guns, while not actually doing any damage to White and Bey, and I definitely won’t complain if this leads to a rematch.

Josh Alexander vs. Matt Taven: The well worked match that one would expect from these two. Hopefully Taven can be a player in Impact despite playing second fiddle to Eddie Edwards in the Honor No More faction. That said, I’d really like to see him shake up his act by ditching the tired “Melvin” insult. Taven is a talented wrestler who has a lot going for him, but his heel persona just hasn’t evolved. Alexander going over clean was the right move given that he’s challenging for the Impact World Championship at the Rebellion pay-per-view. Speaking of which, Moose delivering the title match contract to Alexander’s wife was well done aside from Impact adding its unnecessary musical score. Moose was really good in that he intimidated Alexander’s wife and son without actually saying anything threatening.

Steve Maclin vs. Rhino: This was really good use of Rhino in that Maclin beat him with his own Gore finisher. It was a quality win for Maclin, and Rhino is at a place in his career where one loss isn’t going to change the way fans see him. I’m not crazy that this led to Rhino and Heath agreeing to reform their tag team. I’m throwing my hands up at this point when it comes to Heath reinventing himself rather than leave the safety of his WWE gimmick. Sure, it’s possible that he could turn on Rhino and move in a new direction, but at this point seeing is believing.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Giselle Shaw vs. Lady Frost in a Triple Threat for the ROH Women’s Championship and AAA Reina de Reinas Championship: Shawn and Frost had a frightening botched spot, but fortunately Frost seemed fine and was able to finish the match. Otherwise, this was a solid three-way match with the double champion going over strong again.

Jonah vs. Zicky Dice: A 32-second squash match win for Jonah. The post match angle with PCO returning for a brief pull-apart brawl with Jonah was entertaining and got the desired reaction with the live crowd chanting “let them fight.”

Mickie James and Chelsea Green: Green pleading with James to be in her corner to counter Savannah Evans in next week’s rematch with Tasha Steelz seems to be setting up the long awaited Green turn. James rejected the offer, but I’ll be surprised if Green doesn’t get involved.

Masha Slammovich vs. Arie: Another squash win for Slammovich. The dominant wins have been effective, but it would be nice to get some character developing vignettes to go along with them.

Johnny Swinger’s Dungeon: A fun “commercial” for Swinger’s latest comedic side story. I was not a fan of how Swinger’s Palace became a regular set for various Impact wrestlers, I’m open to the idea of Swinger’s school providing some comedy relief. I just hope the company shows some restraint and doesn’t make it a big part of the show like the Swinger’s Palace skits were.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Larry D vs. Bhupinder Gujjar: Another win for the bland Gujjar. He’s decent in the ring, but he just hasn’t shown much charisma. The highlight of this segment was W Morrissey powerbombing Raj Singh through a table at ringside.