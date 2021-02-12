NXT Takeover Vengeance Day, WWE Smackdown, NJPW Strong, and WWE 205 Live coverage, Outback Jack, One Man Gang, Pedro Morales

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT Takeover Vengeance Day will be held Sunday in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (a/k/a WWE Performance Center). The show is headlined by Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT Championship and also features NXT Women’s Championship and NXT North American Championship matches, and the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Team Team Classic tournaments. Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams on WWE Network on Sunday beginning with the pre-show (the main card begins at 6CT/7ET).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show features the return of Seth Rollins. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.

-NJPW Strong streams tonight on the New Japan World at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-For whatever it’s worth, the next advertised WWE live event is April 28 in Cardiff, Wales. The next AEW event listed outside Jacksonville, Florida is April 7 in Philadelphia.

Birthdays and Notables

-Outback Jack (Peter Stilsbury) is 63.

-One Man Gang (George Gray) is 61.

-The late Pedro Morales died at age 76 on February 12, 2019 following a battle with Parkinson’s disease.