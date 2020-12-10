NXT UK, Dot Net Weekly, Miz & Mrs. and Total Bellas, WWE Raw poll results, JTG, Mr. Aguila, Matt Bentley, Steve Bradley

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network today at 2CT/3ET. Today’s show features Jordan Devlin starting an open challenge for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an F grade majority vote from 27 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 26 percent of the vote, and C finished a close third with 22 percent, though B wasn’t far behind with 16 percent. I gave the show an F grade for feeling dull and repetitive throughout most of the show.

-Total Bellas is on E! tonight at 8CT/9ET. The show is labeled “A Bella Babyshower” and lists Brie and Nikki disagreeing with their mother about who should be invited to their baby shower.

-The Miz & Mrs. show (starring Marjo) is on USA Network tonight at 9:30CT/10:30ET. Tonight’s show is called “Fear of Miz-ing Out” and is described as Mike and Maryse trying to prove to their friends and themselves that they are still fun.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mr. Aguila (Jose Delgado Saldana) is 42. He worked as Essa Rios in WWE.

-Matt Bentley is 41 today.

-JTG (Jayson Anthony Paul) is 36.

-The late Steve Bradley was born on December 10, 1975. He died of undisclosed causes at age 32 on December 4, 2008.