WWE Raw preview: WWE hyping two main events, live coverage tonight

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins, Murphy, and AOP vs. Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and The Viking Raiders in an eight-man tag match.

-Becky Lynch vs. Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: WWE is billing these matches as two main events. Yes, Murphy lost his first name and is now going by the same name that Mikael Judas used in TNA while taming with Gunner several years ago. Raw will be held in Ontario, California at Toyota Arena, so at least they won’t have to worry about snowy conditions this week. Join me for my live review as Raw airs at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



