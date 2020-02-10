WWE touts the signing of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the signing of Simone Johnson to a developmental contract on Monday. Simone is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia. A tweet issued by WWE notes that Simone has started training at the WWE Performance Center.

Powell’s POV: 18 year-old Simone is following in the footsteps of her father, late grandfather Rocky Johnson, and late great grandfather Peter Maivia. As such, WWE is touting her as the first fourth generation superstar. There will surely be a lot of pressure for Simone given her family history, so here’s wishing her the best of luck.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Justin Credible returning to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on "The Whole F'n Truth Tour", the status of the "Credible" documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and much more...

