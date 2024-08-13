Chad Gable on the Wyatt Sicks debut, the storyline idea of being Kurt Angle’s son, when he found out Jason Jordan would play the role

CategoriesInterview Highlights NEWS TICKER WWE News

Insight With Chris Van Vliet with guest Chad Gable

On being “killed” by the Wyatt Sicks: “Yeah, that was that was quite a night. Out of everything I’ve done over the past couple of years, the response to that was so out of this world insane. People thought [I was dead], I can’t tell you the amount of people that thought something actually happened to me. I went to church that Sunday and ran into a little kid who was watching. I was kind of hiding my head from him and he was like making his way around me to get a look at my head. And he’s like ‘Where did it [the wound] go?’ I’m like, ‘Well, I mean, I fixed it bud, I went to the hospital and stuff, it was bad.’ And he’s like ‘What did they do to you?’ I’m like, ‘You’ll have to tune in tomorrow night.’ They were into it, it was really interesting.”

On hopefully winning a singles championship soon: “I hope so. I feel like I also am disappointed in the fact that I didn’t grab one during that whole run [against Sami Zayn]. Because I also don’t want to give the fans the impression that like, well he’s great, but he’s also just the guy that can’t win the big one, where I know I am and I know I can. But what this is doing is I think for me building that first one to mean almost as much as maybe it’s ever meant for anybody. I’ve come so close so many times, the Gunther stuff, what it did for my career, what Gunther did for my career can’t be overstated. I have him to thank so much for the way he elevated me. Then moving on to the stuff with Sami, from a storytelling perspective alongside the in-ring perspective, we got so much accomplished in such a short amount of time. I feel like for both of us that it left just the right amount on the table for me as a singles guy to be like he did so much there, he got so much done, but he didn’t win the championship. So we’ve got one piece of the puzzle left to fill in, and I’m almost happy it didn’t happen then, because of what we got done there. It didn’t need it. I didn’t need it. But now I do and so now it’s still on the table.”

On potentially being Kurt Angle’s son instead of Jason Jordan: “There was never any talk of any of that until it happened. We found out about that whole thing the day before, or two days before. We got called in, they told us the deal and up until that point, we thought we were just hunky dory tag team for the long run. But that night, they sent Jason to wherever TV was, and they sent me to Birmingham, Alabama. I just sat in my hotel room and watched Monday Night Raw as they announced. And I said, What? Okay. And that was it. And that’s how I found out.”

On Chad Gable being Kurt Angle’s son making a lot of sense: “You would think so [laughs]. Yeah, I don’t know. I think Jason, I mean, what a talent first of all. But he was such a strapping young lad, and probably in the company’s eyes at that point in time out of the two of us. I mean, dude, besides his unfortunate injury, he was going to be a superstar. He was off and running with the stuff he was doing with Seth Rollins. And I know he got a lot of crap when he first started with the stuff with Kurt and the character he had taken on. But people didn’t realize that was how you were supposed to feel about that character. He was playing it perfectly and everyone was very critical of a lot of the traits that the character was doing and I’m like, you’re doing it right, that’s what you’re supposed to be doing. Right before his injury, he was peaking and he was getting all these awesome singles matches. He had wrestled [John] Cena and he was wrestling all these guys just killing it, dude. What an unfortunate end. But thankfully, he’s taken on a producer position. I mean, every time he tells me that he’s got my segment or my matches, I’m like, oh baby, music to my ears.”