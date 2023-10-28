WWE in Berlin, Germany (10/28) results: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight for the World Heavyweight Title, Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. New Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Titles

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Live Event

October 28, 2023 in Berlin, Germany at Mercedes-Benz Arena

Results courtesy of Wrestling-infos.de

1. Sami Zayn defeated Dominik Mysterio by DQ in an NXT North American Championship match.

2. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso beat Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

3. Rhea Ripley (w/Dominik Mysterio) defeated Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women’s World Championship.

4. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci defeated “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis (w/Maxxine Dupri).

5. Cody Rhodes pinned The Miz.

6. Finn Balor and Damian Priest beat “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

7. Gunther beat Bronson Reed to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

8. Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Berlin Street Fight.