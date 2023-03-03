03/03 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes meet face-to-face for the first time on the road to WrestleMania, Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa, Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan, Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes meet face-to-face for the first time on the road to WrestleMania, Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa, Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan, Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio, Shayna Baszler vs. Tegan Nox, and more (24:33)…

Click here to stream or download the March 3 WWE Smackdown audio review.

