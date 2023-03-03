What's happening...

03/03 McGuire’s AEW Rampage audio review: AEW Revolution go-home show with Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux, Top Flight vs. Aussie Open vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in a four-way tag match, Emi Sakura vs. Riho

March 3, 2023

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: The AEW Revolution go-home show with Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux, Top Flight vs. Aussie Open vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in a four-way tag match, Riho vs. Emi Sakura, and more (21:50)…

