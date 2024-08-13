AEW Collision rating: House of Black vs. Bullet Club Gold for a shot at the AEW Trios Titles at All In

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 370,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The previous edition of Collision had 189,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in an afternoon time slot on SummerSlam Saturday. The last time Collision aired in its usual time slot the show delivered 382,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. Collision ran against the Olympics for the final time. One year earlier, the August 12, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 476,000 viewers with a 0.17 in the 18-49 demographic.