09/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 326): Zack Heydorn on the reported AEW’s TV deal details, WWE Bad Blood, AEW Grand Slam

September 18, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brass Ring Media’s Zack Heydorn returning to discuss the reported AEW’s TV deal details, WWE Bad Blood, AEW Grand Slam, and much more…

