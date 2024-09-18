Tony Khan feature on FS1 tonight

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan will be spotlighted on tonight’s edition of the “NFL Films Presents” series. Khan’s segment airs tonight at 6:30CT/7:30ET on FS1.

Powell’s POV: The preview for the show lists Charissa Thompson sitting down with Lavonte David, and “a day in the life of Jaguars executive and AEW owner Tony Khan.” The Khan footage was filmed during NFL Draft weekend back in April. The timing is nice in that the segment airs shortly before AEW Dynamite.