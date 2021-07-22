AEW Dynamite preview: The Fight For The Fallen lineup for Wednesday

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s Fight For The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Nick Gage in a No DQ match.

-Lance Archer vs. Hikuleo for the IWPG U.S. Championship.

-Tony Khan makes “a major new live event announcement.”

-Hangman Page, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson Nick Jackson, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows in an elimination match.

-Santana and Ortiz vs. “FTR” Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

-Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus vs. Angelico, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy.

-QT Marshall’s apology to Tony Schiavone.

Powell’s POV: Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black was announced for the August 4 event in Jacksonville. MJF booked the Jericho vs. Spears match as part of the five labours of Jericho. Dynamite will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bojangles Coliseum. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members after each show.