NXT UK TV preview: The early lineup for today’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-An update on when the postponed Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov NXT UK Championship match will take place.
-“Pretty Deadly” Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley vs. “Subculture” Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews.
NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network.
