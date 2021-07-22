NXT UK TV preview: The early lineup for today’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.

-An update on when the postponed Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov NXT UK Championship match will take place.

-“Pretty Deadly” Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley vs. “Subculture” Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews.

Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.